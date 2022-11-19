Read full article on original website
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Tommy Kahnle
Tommy Kahnle was another one of those low-risk gambles that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from this Dodgers front office in recent years. The former Yankee signed a two-year deal to come out west before the 2021 season when it was already clear he wouldn’t take the mound that year after Tommy John surgery.
True Blue LA
All according to plan: Or the Dodgers want to win the World Series?
Generally, the 2022 Dodgers’ season went according to plan. Now, no one (who likes the team) likes the ending. The problem is that most people tend not to know what the plan is. So let’s start from there. And you might interpret this title to assume I am...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Eddy Alvarez
The most versatile athlete in the Dodgers organization in 2022 added a new position to his bag of tricks during the season, his third straight year playing in the majors. The Dodgers signed Alvarez to a minor league contract in November 2021 with a non-roster invitation to spring training, after he played parts of the previous two seasons in Miami.
True Blue LA
Notes: Could Dodgers have deGrom on shopping list
It has been an annual tradition that the Dodgers are mentioned as a potential landing space for the top free agents. This off-season has the added intrigue because the Dodgers may be in those markets. CBS Sports Mike Axisa looked at the market for right-handed ace Jacob deGrom. While like...
True Blue LA
Dodgers full postseason shares for 2022 worth $36,148 each
Major League Baseball unveiled the 2022 postseason shares, the pool for which this year included two extra teams in the playoffs and an expanded wild card round. Full postseason shares for Dodgers players this year was $36,148. Per the collective bargaining agreement, the players’ postseason pool is derived from gate...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Stefen Romero
Stefen Romero returned to the United States in 2022 after five years playing in Japan and made his way back to the majors, though he did not play for the Dodgers in any of the three games for which he was active. Signed to a minor league contract in February,...
True Blue LA
2023 Hall of Fame ballot includes Andre Ethier among the newcomers
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced its 2023 ballot on Monday, with Scott Rolen the top returner from last year’s ballot and Carlos Beltran headlining the newcomers. A total of nine former Dodgers are on the ballot, including three for the first time. Andre Ethier, Jayson Werth, and...
True Blue LA
Dodger Greats, Then and Now: Justin Turner and Ron Cey
In case you missed our first edition of Dodger Greats, Then and Now, here’s the drill: We’re taking a look at Dodger heroes past and present, just for kicks, and maybe learning a little something about how the game has changed in the process. Today, we’re checking out Ron Cey and Justin Turner (thanks to Steve for the suggestion!)
True Blue LA
Dodger notes: Half of MLB could be after a shortstop this offseason, Dodgers participate in local community events
Now that the necessary roster moves have been made for the time being, let the free agent analysis begin. Mike Petriello wrote this story on MLB.com on which teams besides the Dodgers, Braves, Twins and Red Sox could be looking to add a shortstop during the off-season. Petriello uses 2023...
