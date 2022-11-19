Nov. 22, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO