foxrichmond.com
Woman dies in shooting on Richmond's northside
Nov. 22, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a crash killed two teens and one man in Powhatan County Tuesday morning. On Nov. 22, Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer's license gets suspended
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman paid for a car a year ago and it is still not sitting in her driveway. After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the Henrico dealer took it back in early 2022 and promised a refund.
