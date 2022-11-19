ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katharine McPhee, 38, Teases Her ‘Sexy’ Christmas Gifts For Husband David Foster, 73

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee is all about the “practical” gifts…but always with a sexy twist! In a new interview with The Daily Mail, the stunning songstress, 38, shared ideas for what might be under the tree for hubby David Foster, 73. “I kind of like to give practical gifts for Christmas – nothing extravagant – like new suitcases and things like that,” she told the outlet for an interview published on Nov 18. “But like nice suitcases, sexy suitcases.” She added that her musical legend husband is not “a materialistic person.” Katharine gave the comments at a Beverly Hills event on Thursday, Nov 17, for her new jewelry line, aptly named KMF.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster arrive at the Imagine Ball at Peppermint in Los Angeles on 10 Oct 2022. (Shutterstock)

The American Idol alum also dished on what they expect this year with their toddler son Rennie, 21 months old. “This is really the first Christmas that my son will participate and maybe open a present or two,” she shared. “But, we certainly won’t go crazy. We’ll make it easy on ourselves this year. We just like to veg out.”

The mom of one added that the famous family wants for nothing, and insisted that they are low key — and more importantly, grateful. “We honestly have everything we need,” she told the outlet. “We don’t need anything – we really don’t. We’re really grateful to have what we have … our friends and family, everyone’s healthy and [David’s] not a materialistic person at all.”

Katharine McPhee and David Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in LA on 9 Feb, 2020. (Shutterstock)

Katharine and David began dating in 2017 and were engaged by July of 2018. They married in a lavish ceremony in London on June 28, 2019. Katharine gave birth to Rennie in February of 2021, and while the little guy is her first, David has a lot more experience — he has five adult children (Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin, and Jordan) across four previous marriages. Katharine was previously married to actor Nick Cokas between 2008-2014.

And while the age gap seems to be a frequent theme when fans comment on the high-profile relationship, Katharine says neither of them are bothered. “Of course, some people think it’s a thing, but we don’t we don’t care,” she told DM.

