Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
Coast News
Butcher Shop christened with Daou wine dinner
Frank and I did a review a few months ago of The Butcher Shop that Sal Ercolano and business partner Gil Frank purchased in April. Per our write-up in our Sept. 18 column, we noted, “Excellence and quality distinguish Ercolano’s portfolio of restaurants. That’s why it was fitting that The Butcher Shop’s first wine dinner includes a winery of equal distinction, a Daou Wine Dinner.”
This Paso Robles wine is one of Wine Spectator’s top 20 picks for 2022
The top-rated red blend is “supple, rich and plump with personality,” the magazine said.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
SLO County mother asks public for help finding her missing daughter
The 22-year-old woman was last seen in Arroyo Grande on Sunday night.
Death notices for Nov. 8-17
Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
Video shows mountain lion prowling through SLO woman’s backyard
Her dog was acting weird and wanted back inside. That’s when she saw the cougar.
Sheriffs Searching for Missing Los Osos Woman
LOS OSOS — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Los Osos. The Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report on Monday, Nov. 21 for 22-year-old n from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig. Her family reported her missing. According to deputies, she was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11 p.m.
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
Two fires reported at Heritage Ranch house Monday
– Two fires were reported at the same residence in Heritage Ranch on Monday, according to reports. The first fire occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the two-story residential structure near the 2000 block of Sand Harbor Court, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo. The fire was contained to the...
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department remained on the scene of a Monday structure fire in the 200 block of Sand Harbor Court west of Paso Robles Tuesday. The post SLO County Firefighters respond to same address twice to contain a structure fire in Sand Harbor Court appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
‘I saw this cat run toward me.’ SLO cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail
“I was afraid to turn my back on him,” mountain biker Rex Hatter said.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
morro-bay.ca.us
The City of Morro Bay is Accepting Applications for various Advisory Body Positions
The City of Morro Bay is accepting applications to fill current and upcoming 2023 Advisory Body vacancies. Application and eligibility information is available on the City Clerk’s Advisory Body webpage or by contacting the City Clerk’s office. The deadline for application submission is Friday, December 30, 2022 by 5:00 pm. Linked here is and below is our ad with more information.
Backyard burning season opens
Due to recent rainfall and vegetation moisture levels backyard burning permits will be authorized effective November 21.
Driver arrested after short pursuit, crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police took a man into custody after a brief chase on Tuesday. Officers say the man was driving a car that was reported stolen out of Los Angeles.
