Paso Robles, CA

The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 11/14 – 11/20/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. November 14, 2022. 00:43— Heriberto Salazarperez,...
ATASCADERO, CA
Coast News

Butcher Shop christened with Daou wine dinner

Frank and I did a review a few months ago of The Butcher Shop that Sal Ercolano and business partner Gil Frank purchased in April. Per our write-up in our Sept. 18 column, we noted, “Excellence and quality distinguish Ercolano’s portfolio of restaurants. That’s why it was fitting that The Butcher Shop’s first wine dinner includes a winery of equal distinction, a Daou Wine Dinner.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 8-17

Francis Joseph Keeney Jr., age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Rodolfo Torres Marino, age 81, of Paso Robles, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 17. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Humberto Ballin, age 67, of Templeton, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Sheriffs Searching for Missing Los Osos Woman

LOS OSOS — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Los Osos. The Sheriff’s Office received a missing person’s report on Monday, Nov. 21 for 22-year-old n from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig. Her family reported her missing. According to deputies, she was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11 p.m.
LOS OSOS, CA
morro-bay.ca.us

The City of Morro Bay is Accepting Applications for various Advisory Body Positions

The City of Morro Bay is accepting applications to fill current and upcoming 2023 Advisory Body vacancies. Application and eligibility information is available on the City Clerk’s Advisory Body webpage or by contacting the City Clerk’s office. The deadline for application submission is Friday, December 30, 2022 by 5:00 pm. Linked here is and below is our ad with more information.
MORRO BAY, CA

