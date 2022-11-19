Read full article on original website
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Oil stocks have taken a victory lap throughout 2022. Surging commodity prices are bolstering profits at a time when many companies are getting hit with inflation and softening demand. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) each not only pay a dividend but have beaten the S&P 500 over the past year.
Buying Bitcoin on the Dip? 3 Things the Smartest Investors Know About Crypto
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the giant in the world of cryptocurrency. It's the first player and the biggest. You can use it to make payments at more than 15,000 businesses worldwide. In fact, two countries -- El Salvador and Central African Republic -- even recognize it as legal tender. Investors flocked to Bitcoin last year as the entire cryptocurrency market soared past $3 trillion in market value.
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Amazon Stock Is Still a Surefire Buy Despite Growth Plateau
There's no denying that 2022 has not been a great year for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. It's easy to look at a chart, see that the stock is down over 40% year to date, and begin to panic. Understanding why the stock has cratered is a bit more complex, though....
Why GDS Holdings Plunged 25.1% on Tuesday
Shares of Chinese data center company GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) fell as much as 25.1% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares rallied some in afternoon trading but were still down 14.4% at 3 p.m. ET. So what. Management said revenue was up 14.9%...
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Before Thanksgiving
The stock market dipped on Monday on low Thanksgiving week trading volumes. The market then bounced back through morning trading Tuesday. The mixed start to the holiday-shortened week came after retail giants reported last week and provided much-needed insights into changing consumer habits. Shoppers and the companies confirmed that outside of home improvement spending, they are sticking to the essentials as even higher-income shoppers tighten their purse strings as inflation rages on.
US STOCKS-Retailer, energy boost helps Wall Street rally
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday in light trading volume as a sales forecast by Best Buy dampened concerns high inflation would lead to a dismal holiday shopping season while a bounce in oil prices helped lift energy shares. Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N shot...
Here's Why You Should Bet on ShockWave Medical (SWAV) Stock
ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV is well-poised for growth, backed by its research and development (R&D) efforts, and a focus on clinical studies. Shares of this presently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player have gained 34.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% so far this year. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 18.3% in the same time frame.
Investcorp (ICMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
Investors might want to bet on Investcorp (ICMB), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Most of the damage this year has been concentrated in the tech sector. With rising interest rates and a recession likely in the new year, speculative innovation firms have been hit the hardest. The shockwaves have spread to large-cap tech stocks as well. Hard-hit companies like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) have been feeling the pressure. Still, each firm can still recover from this downturn. The same can't be said for many of their smaller rivals in the tech scene. Let's compare these three innovative tech companies that have what it takes to persevere through another year of headwinds.
Ross Stores (ROST) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Why Petrobras Stock Dropped This Morning
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) slipped somewhat this morning after investment bank UBS flipped 180 degrees from buy to sell on the oil stock. The amount of the decline is in some dispute, with Google Finance clocking an 18% fall on PBR shares from...
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned +22.9% over the past month...
Is the Worst Over for Semiconductor Stocks & ETFs?
Semiconductor stocks had taken a beating this year, due to fears about global economic slowdown and soaring input costs. Many of them have rebounded in the past few weeks, particularly after cooler-than-expected inflation reports and better-than-feared results. Shares of world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor TSM surged after it was...
What Makes NRG (NRG) a New Buy Stock
NRG Energy (NRG) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing earnings...
Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats
Investors love consistent, reliable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn’t love the thrill of getting paid?. In a highly-volatile 2022, dividends have been a precious item for investors, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. And when seeking dividend-paying stocks, many turn to the Dividend Aristocrats.
