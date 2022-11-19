Read full article on original website
kusi.com
San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
kusi.com
“We See You San Diego” hosts Annual Thanksgiving Feast for the housing-insecure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “We See You San Diego” serves weekly meals to those in our community experiencing homelessness. This week they will be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner. Director Laura Chez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the organization and the Thanksgiving feast that they plan...
kusi.com
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
kusi.com
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
kusi.com
California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
kusi.com
Sam the Cooking Guy has tips and tricks for Thanksgiving food prep
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy, author, TV host and restaurant owner, is famous across San Diego for his cooking wisdom. Thanksgiving is a time when much can go afoul in the kitchen if proper prep work is not adhered to. Sam joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and...
kusi.com
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
kusi.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
kusi.com
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
kusi.com
San Diego Police Dept. stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the violence on the gay and transgender community, San Diego Police Department is holding an event in coordination with the Hillcrest Business Association. Tonight at 6 at Rich’s Night Club in San Diego off University Ave, SDPD is welcoming all business owners,...
kusi.com
Boys Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Del Norte 60
San Diego Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School La Jolla Country Day squared off in a high scoring game against Del Norte. Torreys hold on to win a shootout 82-60, five players in double figures in the win. The Nighthawks were lead by Ben Lee, he hit for 31 on Saturday. He poured in 24 on Thursday night against La Costa Canyon.
kusi.com
Cali BBQ plates Thanksgiving meals for those who can’t cook a turkey
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is a stressful time in the kitchen. Cali BBQ makes custom Thanksgiving plates for those who don’t have plans on the day-of or simply don’t feel like putting a Turkey in the oven. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live on location to get...
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
kusi.com
San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
kusi.com
Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44
Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
