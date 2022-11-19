ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego’s largest free holiday festival Dec. 2-3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival is “December Nights”, held in Balboa Park from Dec. 2-3. The family friendly event features lights, sounds, attractions and festive food. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Mike Kociela and Natasha Collura, who...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SANDAG seeks participants for new e-bike program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County residents can earn an electric bike by taking part in a two-year pilot program examining the bikes’ use in the San Diego region, it was announced Tuesday. Eligible program participants will be loaned a pedal-assist e-bike and required to ride at...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
California Highway Patrol hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution the morning of Nov. 22. The Northgate Market in Southcrest was packed with crates of cranberry sauce and all the fixin’s for families in need this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
BONSALL, CA
Sam the Cooking Guy’s favorite Thanksgiving leftover recipes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is just a few days away!. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning with Sam the Cooking Guy as he shared his favorite recipes to make with the leftovers. Sam also shared some new ways for you to cook the Thanksgiving Turkey, which he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Police Dept. stands in solidarity with LGBTQ+ community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In response to the violence on the gay and transgender community, San Diego Police Department is holding an event in coordination with the Hillcrest Business Association. Tonight at 6 at Rich’s Night Club in San Diego off University Ave, SDPD is welcoming all business owners,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boys Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Del Norte 60

San Diego Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School La Jolla Country Day squared off in a high scoring game against Del Norte. Torreys hold on to win a shootout 82-60, five players in double figures in the win. The Nighthawks were lead by Ben Lee, he hit for 31 on Saturday. He poured in 24 on Thursday night against La Costa Canyon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Girls Basketball: Carlsbad 66, Montgomery 44

Girls hoops in South San Diego at the Tip-Off Challenge at Montgomery High School. Carlsbad Lancers made the road trip to play against the Montgomery Aztecs. Carlsbad pulled away in the 3rd quarter to win 66-44.
CARLSBAD, CA

