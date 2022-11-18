Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Mass Shooting at Colorado Nightclub Leaves 5 dead and 25 injuredTruflix NetworkColorado Springs, CO
How to Help Those Impacted by the Colorado Springs Club Q ShootingColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo school superintendent responds to tragedy in CO SpringsSuzie GlassmanColorado Springs, CO
Related
1310kfka.com
RSV cases to hit rural Colorado soon, health experts say
RSV cases continue to surge in Colorado. Denver News 9 reports the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. Ninety-percent of cases involve children. Health officials said it’s only a matter of time before rural hospitals in Weld and Larimer counties see the impact, calling it a “when, not if” situation, especially with the holiday season getting in full swing. Read more at https://www.9news.com/
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Of the city's two largest temporary overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness, one is near capacity but the other still has plenty of space. KRDO The Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Shelter previously had a capacity of around 200, mostly for single men but also including single women, veterans and a The post Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available appeared first on KRDO.
COVID-19 infections expected to increase across Colorado after Thanksgiving, but severity could be curbed
Colorado public health and medical professionals expect a bump in already steadily increasing COVID-19 infections and related hospitalizations across the state after the Thanksgiving holiday and through the winter season. But cases could be less severe than in past surges thanks to high immunity levels in the community, they said.
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Colorado's working parents struggle with surge of sick children
Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows RSV hospitalizations are more than double the highest rate they have seen in the last five years.
Insurance savings from Colorado Option 'hypothetical,' think tank says
The bulk of the health insurance savings touted by the Polis administration is either not new or “only hypothetical” because state officials assumed a behavior that, in fact, contradicts how consumers make decisions, a Denver-based think tank claimed in an analysis Thursday. In response, the head of the...
Colorado agency piloting new professional license for foster parents
A new pilot program in Colorado is aiming to improve outcomes for foster kids by creating a professional licensure level for foster parents
KKTV
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KKTV
Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today. Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card. Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet,...
Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bartender is one of five people who died in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday. ABC News confirmed through family members that 28-year-old Daniel Davis Aston, a bartender at Club Q died. "He was our baby and he was our youngest," his mother, Sabrina The post Bartender among five dead in Colorado Springs nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
Whataburger opens 3rd Colorado location
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is continuing its growth in Colorado with a third location. Whataburger opens a new restaurant in northeast Colorado Springs, at 5905 Constitution Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. Whataburger said the restaurant was remodeled from an existing building and is attached to...
kunc.org
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club Q
Less than 24 hours after a gunman killed five and injured 25 at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, dozens gathered in Old Town Fort Collins to observe Transgender Day of Remembrance and mourn those who died in the mass shooting. “I mentor freshmen at CSU and...
State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before midnight Saturday, five people lost their lives and several more were injured at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), dispatch received reports of an active shooter at 11:57 p.m. At an early morning press conference, police said 18 people were The post State lawmakers react to Colorado Springs deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub appeared first on KRDO.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?
In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
Comments / 2