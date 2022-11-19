ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg Co. has 13th rabies case in ’22

By Matthew Memrick
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEEf2_0jGVdQ7c00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte officials are warning residents in the Park Road-Woodlawn Road area to be on the lookout after a positive rabies case.

Officials say a rabies-infected raccoon was recently in the Sterling Place (28029) area. There was no domestic pet, or human exposure reported.

Back-to-back: Gaston County cat attack reveals another rabies case

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control and the Mecklenburg County Health Department are sending out an alert Friday evening to area residents.

This raccoon marks the 13th rabies case in Mecklenburg County this year.

If you have any questions regarding potential human exposures, call Jose Pena at 980-314-9210.

Friday’s positive rabies case is the 13th case in Mecklenburg County this year of rabies. The Matthews area had two cases involving a fox and a bat.

In 2021, there were 21 cases involving 18 raccoons. Of those cases, raccoons make up the bulk with 11 identifications.

