San Diego homebuyers need $212,577 annually to afford a home, study says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Homebuyers across the country need to earn substantially more money than they did a year ago to buy a home. The increases are especially big in California, which includes America's Finest City. Buyers currently have to be able to afford a $5,314 mortgage payment to...
San Diego Housing Commission has millions left this fiscal year to help first time homebuyers
SAN DIEGO — With high home prices, and rising interest rates, it may seem impossible to buy a home in San Diego. But, the San Diego Housing Commission says it has millions of dollars in federal, state and local funding to help new home buyers with down payments, and they want more people to take advantage of it.
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
Protesters occupy county building as tenants reel from rent relief program’s end
Tenants and advocates staged a sit-in protest at the San Diego County Housing and Community Development Services building on Tuesday, calling on county officials to address issues with the defunct COVID rent relief program that left thousands of renters in the region facing eviction. The county’s emergency rental assistance (ERA)...
Participants wanted for e-bike pilot program
The San Diego Association of Governments said it's looking for people to participate in a two-year e-bike pilot program.
11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services
ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
Parking shortage and closed terminal at San Diego International Airport
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport is closed due to construction. The Terminal 1 parking structure is also closed. This means that heavy holiday traffic is even heavier this Thanksgiving. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at the San Diego airport to give viewers...
No Room to Rest — Series Part 2: San Diego homeless shelters provide beds but also pose challenges
This La Jolla Light series looks at local homelessness, explores the complicated factors that contribute to it and highlights the various viewpoints about potential solutions.
'I tried to bring everybody back': Army Veteran from San Diego helped subdue gunman at Colorado club
Rich Fierro helped disarm the gunman and pinned him to the ground. When the shooter tried to reach for his pistol, Fierro grabbed it and used it as a bludgeon.
LIST: Restaurants in San Diego offering dine-in, takeout on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day is here and not everyone is in the mood to handle a multi-course spread for their entire family this year.
Whooping cough cases on rise in San Diego County
Respiratory viruses in children, like whooping cough, are overloading local hospitals.
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
Sam the Cooking Guy has tips and tricks for Thanksgiving food prep
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sam the Cooking Guy, author, TV host and restaurant owner, is famous across San Diego for his cooking wisdom. Thanksgiving is a time when much can go afoul in the kitchen if proper prep work is not adhered to. Sam joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney and...
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION
November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
