San Diego, CA

KVCR NEWS

11/22 KVCR Midday News: 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Baja CA, Nursing Agency Approves Nurse Practitioners to Treat Patients Without Supervision, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A 6.2 preliminary magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Baja California this morning, with shaking felt in the San Diego area. Metrolink helps travelers avoid Thanksgiving gridlock. Fines imposed for opting out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Escondido approves rate increase for waste removal services

ESCONDIDO — Residents and businesses can expect to ring in the new year with a higher rate for waste removal services. The Escondido City Council on Nov. 16 approved rate increases for trash and recycling services provided by Escondido Disposal Inc. starting Jan. 1, 2023. As per the city’s...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row

To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race

With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
ENCINITAS, CA
News 8 KFMB

South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season

SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE RE-OPENS EL CAJON LOCATION

November 22, 2022 (El Cajon) – Outback Steakhouse® announced the re-opening of its El Cajon, CA restaurant after a complete remodel. The restaurant has been closed since May of this year. The El Cajon location was the first Outback Steakhouse to open in Southern CA in 1994. The newly renovated Outback – located at 722 Jamacha Road– re-opened to guests on November 9.
EL CAJON, CA

