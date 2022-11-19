Read full article on original website
Checkers Drive-In to open in Monroe on November 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La. The restaurant will be located at 4320 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. and it is set to open on November 29, 2022. Bal (Al) Dahal, a local franchisee, owns the newest location. The new Checkers […]
“Land of Lights” ribbon cutting to take place Monday, November 28th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Land of Lights is a walk-through light display in Downtown West Monroe at the Corner of Cotton and Pine. Discover Monroe- West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will have a Ribbon Cutting for the lights on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Refreshments will be served at […]
Families drive in for 18th annual Santa Stop
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sunny 98.3 hosted its annual ‘Santa Stop’ Saturday morning at 1500 North 19th Street. Santa Clause landed at the location in a helicopter shortly after 10 a.m. to greet families for a quick snapshot on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Families remained inside in their cars and fell in line to visit over 40 booths in the area to give away Christmas cheer, free prizes and goodies.
Aaron’s Aces: Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Matthew Fobbs-White and Jaylon Nichols helped lead Neville to a second-round playoff win over East Ascension. Fobbs-White tallied eight tackles, including one hit that has people talking across the state. Nichols, who is only a sophomore, rushed for 198 yards on 28 carries. The teammates can now celebrate as the newest Aaron’s Aces.
Bayou Trade Days takes place the third weekend of every month
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Arklamiss is home to many fun family activities. One of those activities takes place every third weekend of the month, and that is Bayou Trade Days. Janet Keith, the owner, told us more about their family-owned business. “We saw the vision of a family-oriented business for East Monroe, and because of […]
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters. The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend. The kick-off press conference for...
Santa stop 2022
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– One of the holidays’ most anticipated activities was back for another year. Santa Stop 2022 took place on November 19, 2022. This event is one that the whole family can enjoy. Sheila Kay with Sunny 98.3 told us more about Santa Stop. “I’m so excited. It’s our 18th annual Santa stop, and […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Disturbance causes traffic on Desiard Street in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Heavy traffic has ensued on Desiard Street in Monroe near the Brookshire’s. At this time it is unclear the cause of the traffic. We’ll keep you updated once we receive more information.
Natural Hair Expo educates ArkLaMiss citizens on afro-textured hair maintenance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Inaugural Natural Hair Expo was held Sunday afternoon at the Monroe Civic Center. Holistic Vibes hosted the expo inside BD Robinson Hall from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022. The expo was free and open to the public, with hundreds of attendees coming together to understand the importance of how to care for afro-textured hair.
Total team effort leads La Tech past ULM
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana State Police provided photos from the scene. Neville stars led team to second round playoff win over East Ascension. KNOE Monday night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 17 hours ago. KNOE Monday night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo...
Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire
JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
West Monroe, November 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Louisiana employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft. Reports […]
Federal Jury Convicts Man of Alexandria and Monroe Bombings
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive related charges, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury votes on purchasing new $2.8 million building to relocate Ouachita Parish Public Library
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted unanimously in favor of purchasing a new building to relocate the Ouachita Parish Public Library as supposed to be renovating the existing branch. The big investment comes after jurors rejected the previous estimated renovation cost set between $6 and $8 million for the main branch. The proposed […]
Monroe woman seeking justice for her late daughter
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Janecia Walker was killed on Dec. 6, 2021, in a hit-and-run on Highway 165 in Monroe, LA. She was 19-years-old and a recent graduate of Wossman High School when she was struck by a vehicle and left on the side of the highway. Her mother, Sonya...
Louisiana couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
