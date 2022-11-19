Read full article on original website
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday, it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four...
nonprofitquarterly.org
Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing
In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
Nevada U.S. Senator introduces cannabis banking legislation
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev, introduced the Fair Access for Cannabis Small Business Act Thursday, which would ensure cannabis small businesses operating legally within their states can access Small Business Administration (SBA) services. The SBA currently bars cannabis companies from its programs and loans, regardless of state law, because cannabis remains federally illegal. Marijuana is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Schedule I controlled substance. ...
CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Nov 18, 2022
Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics. CEO. AMED, AXTA, BIIB, CHRA, CURO, EVA,...
Align Business Advisory Services Adds Dr. Jeffrey Baumann to Advisory Board
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Align Business Advisory Services, a top-rated mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm for lower-middle market businesses, announces the addition of Dr. Jeffrey Baumann to its Advisory Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005116/en/ Dr. Jeffrey Baumann, renowned ophthalmologist, joins the Align Business Advisory Services Advisory Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
hstoday.us
CISA Issues Update on Competitive Solicitation for the Cyber Security Review Board Requirement
The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) intends to issue a competitive solicitation for the Cyber Security Review Board requirement. The proposed procurement strategy is to utilize the Multiple Award Schedules (MAS) Information Technology available through GSA’s Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) Special Item Number (SIN) 54151HACS. The solicitation will be 100% set aside for small businesses. The solicitation will be issued via GSA Ebuy on or around December 19, 2022.
California barely cracks top 10 of ‘happiest’ states in US: study
Despite its seemingly attractive features, the Golden State barely cracked one recent top 10 list of "happiest" states in the United States.
Eleanor Health Grows Executive Team With Addition of Chief Customer and Patient Engagement, Financial Officers
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Eleanor Health, the first outpatient addiction and mental health treatment provider built on value- and population-based payment models, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Hart as Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer, Scott Fries as Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bird as Chief of Staff, and Danica Patterson’s promotion to Chief of Markets. These key senior leadership hires will support the company’s continued growth and expansion of its population health care delivery model. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005522/en/ Elizabeth Hart, Chief Customer and Patient Engagement Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Zebra Technologies Appoints Tami Froese as Chief Supply Chain Officer
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, announced that Tami Froese has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005274/en/ Tami Froese is Zebra Technologies’ new Chief Supply Chain Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
itsecuritywire.com
Jeff Ryan Enters McAfee as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer
McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”), a global leader in online protection, today announced the appointment of Jeff Ryan as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer, effective Nov. 28, 2022. Ryan will join the McAfee executive team reporting directly to Greg Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer. Ryan joins McAfee...
hstoday.us
DHS OSDBU and SBIR to Host First SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to host the first SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is one of the largest public–private partnerships in the United...
Advocate
Meet 3 LGBTQ+ Scientists Putting Pride in STEM
The world's scientists celebrated Pride in STEM Day on Friday, November 18. Pride in STEM is a nonprofit that runs events and activities together with an extensive network of worldwide volunteers in science-related fields. With Pride in STEM, LGBTQ+ people's struggle in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is highlighted.
CHIME/symplr Report Reveals Hospital Exec Priorities and 2023 Initiatives
– symplr, a provider of enterprise healthcare operations software, has announced the findings of its 2022 symplr Compass Survey. – The research captured sentiments from decision makers at top U.S. health systems to obtain insights about healthcare operations technology at their organizations, including effectiveness, challenges, and areas of opportunity. The results are published in the 2022 symplr Compass Survey Report, “From Disparate to Dynamic: Opportunities and Challenges in U.S. Healthcare Operations.”
