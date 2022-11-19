Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through Nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Related
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Why won’t West Virginia residents see Sheetz’s $1.99 gas?
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the Mountain State who were expecting Sheetz’s $1.99 E-88 gas deal are in for a let down. This deal was supposed to start Monday, Nov. 21, but it won’t be happening in the Mountain State due to a West Virginia law. The law states it’s “unlawful for a retail […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ‘seriously considering’ a run for Senate
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice might be running for the United States Senate. Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate. “I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” said Justice.” I have not made a...
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dead Last: West Virginia lawmakers must focus on boosting state
Were it not for Mississippi, West Virginia would be the bottom of the barrel in most studies ranking states, in a variety of categories. Recently, Mississippi served as our barrier to being dead last when it comes to lowest average household incomes. Median household income here is $65,332, according to...
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
ecowatch.com
West Virginia Customers Pay the Price for State’s Reliance on Coal
The state of West Virginia is intimately associated with coal power, so much so that it got 91 percent of its electricity from coal in 2021, and politicians like the state’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin have painted an attack on the highly polluting energy source as an attack on the state’s wellbeing.
Local restaurant raises funds for West Virginia flood victims
CAMPELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) – A local restaurant got to work today to help flood victims in the Mountain State. BowlezBoyzBBQ hosted a fundraising event to help those in need after flooding in August hit parts of West Virginia. The restaurant posted its Facebook page that on Nov. 21, 2022, if customers mentioned “CCC” or […]
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
Catholicism numbers in West Virginia see steady decline
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is long known for its deep-rooted Christian values. Christians make up an overwhelming majority at nearly 80 percent. Catholics, however, make up about 8 percent of all people who identify as religious in West Virginia. The divide is drastic, but this has always been the case. When coal towns […]
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin unveils the “Make Virginia Home” plan
At the 2022 Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled his Make Virginia Home plan, which will promote increasing the supply of attainable, affordable, and accessible housing across the Commonwealth. “After listening directly from Virginians on the various housing issues across our Commonwealth, my administration created the Make...
Metro News
Inflation-fueled construction costs continue to impact school projects in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state School Building Authority approved more than $10 million in supplemental funding Monday for ongoing school construction projects in three West Virginia counties because of increasing construction costs. The SBA has been dealing with the inflation-fueled construction cost increases for about a year and has...
WATCH: Pennsylvania Firefighters Demonstrate How Not to Fry a Thanksgiving Turkey in Explosive Video
In this video posted by ABC News, we see a group of Pennsylvania firefighters showing the public exactly how not to cook their turkey this holiday season. The video was released by the Pennsylvania Office of the State Fire Commissioner. It looks like they recorded the demonstration right outside their department in Harrisburg, the state’s capital.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in West Virginia
With a nickname like “the mountain state”, it’s no wonder that West Virginia is chock full of mountains and rolling hills. In fact, mountains are so much a part of West Virginia’s identity that the state’s motto is “Montani Semper Liberi” which translates to “mountaineers are always free.” West Virginia is home to fewer than two million residents and covers nearly 25,000 square miles. But, in all that mountainous land, just where is the highest point in West Virginia?
Gas station chain Sheetz dropping prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week
Starting Monday, the price of a gallon of gas at hundreds of Sheetz stations will be $1.99.
Outsider.com
587K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0