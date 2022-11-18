Read full article on original website
Related
Justice Department formalizes rules banning most subpoenas against journalists
Washington — The Justice Department has codified a policy to ban subpoenas, search warrants and other compulsory legal measures against newsgathering journalists in most circumstances, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday. The regulations officially adopted a policy Garland announced last year that restricted the legal action federal prosecutors could take against members of the news media as they pursue their work.Justice Department employees will be receiving"comprehensive training" about the new standards and requirements under the new regulations, according to a memo sent to department staff. "These regulations recognize the crucial role that a free and independent press plays in our democracy," Garland said. The...
FTX founder's remarks pose challenge for his lawyers
Nov 18 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, facing mounting legal challenges over the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange, may have harmed his defense by speaking publicly in recent days, legal experts said.
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Senators to FTC: Probe Twitter security, take needed action
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reacting to the tumult and mass layoffs at Twitter under its new owner Elon Musk, a group of Democratic senators on Thursday asked federal regulators to investigate any possible violations by the platform of consumer-protection laws or of its data-security commitments. The senators also asked Lina Khan, head of the Federal Trade Commission, to take enforcement action if needed against Twitter and company executives for “any breaches or business practices that are unfair or deceptive.” The FTC said last week it is “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.” A key focus is the 2011 consent agreement that Twitter signed with the agency, requiring the San Francisco company to address serious data-security lapses. Twitter paid a $150 million penalty in May, several months before Musk’s takeover, for violating the consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.
Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard of users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC inked with Twitter.
Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing
At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
DOJ appoints special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland made the appointment three days after Trump declared his 2024 presidential campaign.
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a former Justice Department prosecutor to investigate two criminal cases involved former-President Donald Trump.
DOJ probing Live Nation and Ticketmaster for antitrust violations
The investigation predates this week's Taylor Swift concert ticket fiasco.
zycrypto.com
The U.S. Congress Is Set For A String Of Hearings After The FTX Collapse
U.S. lawmakers are set to probe into the details surrounding the collapse of FTX. The congressional hearing could see Binance CEO CZ and Sam Bankman-Fried make an appearance to give first-hand accounts. Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations in the past will not be able to insulate him from the pressure from...
Comments / 0