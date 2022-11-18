Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
Meet the family who has supported Glenn Burns throughout his 40-year career at WSB-TV
ATLANTA — With his retirement day here, Channel 2 Action News is celebrating 40 years of Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns. Like us, so many of you consider Glenn part of the family. You invited him into your homes every evening and that’s possible thanks to the support of his own family.
Cascade UMC opens Midtown campus
Cascade United Methodist Church has taken another step toward hopes to strengthen its social justice and outreach minist...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, “Caring for Others” is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. Organizers tell Atlanta News First since the first distribution event they have seen an increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.
wfmynews2.com
'They were scared and confused' | Volunteer saves car full of people stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA — A celebration Downtown almost turned tragic when a car load of Atlanta Hawks fans got stuck on the railroad tracks outside the arena. Thankfully, a local volunteer was just wrapping up his shift at the Georgia World Congress Center and helped get them all to safety. Rodney...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
AccessAtlanta
3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty
It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
Church in DeKalb County files lawsuit after financial scheme costs church millions
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A local megachurch is speaking out to Channel 2 Action News about a financial scheme targeting Black congregations across the country. House of Hope Atlanta filed this lawsuit on Tuesday because of what they are calling a nationwide conspiracy that cost them millions of dollars.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
beckersasc.com
Woolfson Eye Institute to open new Georgia office
Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute will open a new office in Marietta, Ga., this month that will be run by LASIK specialist and institute founder Jonathan Woolfson, MD. The practice will be staffed by seven DOs and MDs who specialize in LASIK, dry eye, cataract and cornea surgery and retina disorders, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the institute.
wabe.org
Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School
That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
Chrisleys’ daughter says she will have custody of 2 youngest children after couple goes to prison
ATLANTA — The Chrisleys’ 25-year-old daughter has revealed that she has custody of her brother and niece after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to prison. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Savannah Chrisley released an emotional episode of her “Unlocked” podcast...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
zooatlanta.org
OPENING TONIGHT! ILLUMINIGHTS
Zoo Atlanta is all aglow with the highly anticipated return of IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival, opening Monday evening, November 21, 2022. Zoo Atlanta has partnered with Hanart Culture to bring the experience back to Atlanta, with an abundance of new lanterns and stunning scenes celebrating the splendors of nature. IllumiNights is presented by Georgia Power, with additional support from Beacon Sponsor PNC and Luminary Sponsor Kaiser Permanente.
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Georgia should be put on your list of places to eat.
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
