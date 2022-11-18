ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.

