atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty

It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
ATLANTA, GA
beckersasc.com

Woolfson Eye Institute to open new Georgia office

Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute will open a new office in Marietta, Ga., this month that will be run by LASIK specialist and institute founder Jonathan Woolfson, MD. The practice will be staffed by seven DOs and MDs who specialize in LASIK, dry eye, cataract and cornea surgery and retina disorders, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the institute.
MARIETTA, GA
wabe.org

Five-and-a-half years later: An update on Benteen Elementary School

That was about five-and-a-half years ago. WABE went back to Benteen recently to see how the school, and Lovett, are doing. Benteen is literally in a different place now. The original building in Southeast Atlanta is getting an upgrade, so Benteen is temporarily in a building about 15 minutes away in East Lake.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
zooatlanta.org

OPENING TONIGHT! ILLUMINIGHTS

Zoo Atlanta is all aglow with the highly anticipated return of IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival, opening Monday evening, November 21, 2022. Zoo Atlanta has partnered with Hanart Culture to bring the experience back to Atlanta, with an abundance of new lanterns and stunning scenes celebrating the splendors of nature. IllumiNights is presented by Georgia Power, with additional support from Beacon Sponsor PNC and Luminary Sponsor Kaiser Permanente.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA

