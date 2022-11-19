STILLWATER, Okla. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 19) as both teams have qualified for the first time since the 2015 season. The women’s 6k will begin at 9:20 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 10:10 at the Griner Family Cross Country Course.

