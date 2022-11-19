ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiasports.com

Virginia Opens NCAA Tournament with Marshall Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (10-4-4) will open up its NCAA tournament in the round of 32 when fourth-seeded Virginia hosts Marshall (11-3-3) as the Cavaliers return to NCAA tournament action for the first time since 2019 on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Close Out Tennessee Invite with Five Wins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Senior Kate Douglass improved her own American record in the 200-yard breaststroke to lead five wins for the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams on the final night at the Tennessee Invitational. UVA’s women finished 3-0 on the weekend with wins over...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls Against No. 15 Northwestern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (0-1, 0-0 ACC) dropped their home opener against Northwestern (1-0, 0-0 B1G) 20-13 on Sunday (Nov. 20) in Memorial Gymnasium in Charlottesville, Va. HOW IT HAPPENED. After losing the first two weight classes, Virginia turned things around with victories from No. 9...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Emotions Overflow as UVA Community Honors Slain Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Amid the tears and grief, there was also joy and laughter Saturday as thousands of members of the University of Virginia family gathered at John Paul Jones Arena to celebrate the lives of three beloved students. UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia To Host No. 15 Northwestern In Sunday Night Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (0-0) hosts its first dual of the season on Sunday night (Nov. 20) when the Cavaliers take on No. 15 Northwestern (0-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Admission to all home Virginia wrestling duals is free to the public. HOW TO...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Men and Women Set to Compete at NCAA Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs are set to compete in the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday (Nov. 19) as both teams have qualified for the first time since the 2015 season. The women’s 6k will begin at 9:20 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 10:10 at the Griner Family Cross Country Course.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

MEMORIAL SERVICE AND REFLECTION

MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BEGIN AT 3:30 P.M. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena parking lot and garage, the West Lot (across the street from the arena), the Emmet/Ivy Parking Garage (a 10-minute walk to the arena), and the Scott Stadium parking lots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy