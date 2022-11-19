Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s Win Over Penn
West Virginia defeated Penn 92-58 on Friday night as they prepare to head to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational next week. Let’s take a look at three things to takeaway from the game. Offense Didn’t Lose a Beat. West Virginia’s offense looked great once again, scoring 92...
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Appalachian State
West Virginia women's basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and Madisen Smith spoke after the Mountaineers win over App State on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
2023 3-Star WVU CB Commit Josiah Jackson ‘Locked In’ with Mountaineers
In the midst of uncertainty, it has to be comforting for West Virginia fans to hear a commit double down and say he’s locked in with the program no matter what. And WVU cornerback commit in the 2023 class Josiah Jackson said just that to WV Sports Now recently.
Gallery: WVU Football Seniors Play Last Game at Milan Puskar Stadium
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Football seniors took the field in Morgantown for the last time surrounded by their friends and family members Saturday before kickoff against Kansas State. The pregame festivities ended with a loss to the Wildcats 48-31 after a low scoring second half by the Mountaineers.
West Virginia Football Fails to Hang with Kansas State, Losing Chance at Bowl Eligibility
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – On a day that’s supposed to be a joyous occasion for any program, West Virginia endured anything but joy on this Saturday afternoon. Soon after hearing cornerback Charles Woods would be entering the transfer portal and Kaden Prather’s absence could mean he is leaving too, the Mountaineers took the field with quarterback Garrett Greene making his first career college start. The minimal crowd were instantly quieted by Kansas State. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn capped off KSU’s opening possession with an easy outside sweep into the end zone. It was then Greene’s first time out as a starter, but that fanfare calmed after one of his passes was picked off and ran back for a 37-yard return and a defensive touchdown by Kansas State.
3 Takeaways from WVU Football’s Chaotic Day, Loss to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The loss to Kansas State was different than the defeats this season for West Virginia. It finally ended any remaining hope about at leas finishing the roller coaster season of 2022 with postseason play in a bowl game. A win over Oklahoma State on the road to close the year will only be WVU’s fifth. But with all of that said, the news after the game stemmed just as much from what the public learned before kickoff as what happened throughout the game.
West Virginia’s Offense Continues to Shine in Win Over Penn, 92-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s offense continued to impress in the young season, defeating Penn 92-58 on Friday night. As a team, West Virginia (4-0) shot 55.6% from the field. Tre Mitchell and Erik Stevenson led the team in scoring against the Quakers (1-4). Stevenson had a game-high of 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. Mitchell had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting of his own.
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Penn
West Virginia hosts Ivy League’s Penn on Friday night as they prepare for the Phil Knight Invitational next week, let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. WVU Plays Ivy League Member for First Time Since 1981. The last time that West Virginia played...
WVU HC Neal Brown Clears Up Speculation Concerning WR Kaden Prather’s Absence
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – There were two stories that hit the news right before the Mountaineers were about to take the field against Kansas State. Cornerback Charles Woods deciding to leave the program was cut and dry, but wide receiver Kaden Prather not dressing for the game left people to wonder what caused his late scratch from the lineup.
Twitter Reaction: Mountaineer Nation Fed Up with State of Program
As to be expected, Mountaineer Nation reaction didn’t react very too kind to West Virginia’s 48-31 loss to Kansas State. The loss eliminated WVU from the possibility of playing in a bowl game and it also happened in the midst of the news that cornerback Charles Woods decided to leave the program.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 20
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. A visit turns into an offer for a class of 2024 OT. Steelers Now: Chase Out for Bengals Against Steelers. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of The Pitt Stop on The...
WVU HC Neal Brown Fires ‘He Shut it Down’ Shot at Departing CB Charles Woods
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – While recapping West Virginia’s loss to Kansas State, WVU head coach Neal Brown addressed the news that cornerback Charles Woods will be leaving the program with a clear message to his departing player. “I heard he put something out on social media. I try to...
3 Keys to Keeping Hope for Bowl Game Alive by Beating Wildcats
Another week means another must win game for the Mountaineers as they say goodbye to Milan Puskar Stadium for the 2022 season. WVU will welcome the number 15 ranked Kansas State Wildcats, a team that’s 7-3 overall and has been competitive in conference play all year long, going 5-2 against Big 12 teams. This, of course, makes the Wildcats the favorites against a West Virginia team that, despite coming off an historic win for the program over Oklahoma, has been widely inconsistent throughout the season.
WVU Postgame Show: West Virginia Basketball Wins Big on Historic Night
On a night Bob Huggins climbed up the coaching all-time wins ladder, West Virginia picked up another win by a big margin, beating Penn 92-58. But on this postgame show, Mike Asti and Ethan Bock explain why Huggins is not satisfied, discuss how different this team is to last year’s and preview some upcoming tests on the schedule.
WVU CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave Football Program
Prior to the WVU-Kansas State game on senior day, West Virginia CB Charles Woods posted on his Instagram story that he intends on leaving. Woods is a fifth-year senior from Dallas, Texas with one year of eligibility. “Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon,” Woods wrote. Woods transferred to West...
Postgame Reaction from WVU Football’s Loss to Kansas State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia players Garrett Greene, Sam James and Jasir Cox speak with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, after WVU's loss to Kansas State.
Breaking: West Virginia Football Names Garrett Greene Starting QB Against Kansas State
The decision West Virginia fans have been waiting for has finally been made. Garrett Greene will get the start at quarterback today for the Mountaineers, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The sophomore sparked the team to the program’s first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12 last week. He...
Jordan Lesley, Mountaineers Defense Not Concerned with Lack of Takeaways
Headlined by its defensive performance, West Virginia was able to snap a three-game losing streak with a last-second win over Oklahoma this past weekend. The Mountaineers improved to 4-6 after scoring their lowest point total in a victory this season with 23. Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley credited multiple factors the...
Postgame Reaction From WVU’s Win Over Penn
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following West Virginia's 92-58 win over Penn on Friday night, WVU head coach Bob Huggins as well as Joe Toussaint, Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson recapped the win and previewed next week's Phil Knight Invitational in Portland.
Mountaineer Live Chat: The Future of West Virginia Football, Basketball
Our Mike Asti talked with fans about the latest news in West Virginia football and basketball. Asti touched on the search for a new athletic director, Neal Brown’s future, responded to some Bob Huggins criticism from someone in the chat and discussed what’s to come the rest of the football season and the basketball season ahead.
