MORGANTOWN, W.Va – On a day that’s supposed to be a joyous occasion for any program, West Virginia endured anything but joy on this Saturday afternoon. Soon after hearing cornerback Charles Woods would be entering the transfer portal and Kaden Prather’s absence could mean he is leaving too, the Mountaineers took the field with quarterback Garrett Greene making his first career college start. The minimal crowd were instantly quieted by Kansas State. Wildcats running back Deuce Vaughn capped off KSU’s opening possession with an easy outside sweep into the end zone. It was then Greene’s first time out as a starter, but that fanfare calmed after one of his passes was picked off and ran back for a 37-yard return and a defensive touchdown by Kansas State.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO