Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Stella's Fish Cafe to close after 17 years
Another Uptown Minneapolis bar and restaurant has announced its plans to close. Stella’s Fish Cafe and Prestigious Oyster Bar will leave Uptown after 17 years.
fox9.com
Northstar Journey of 1862: Family escapes slavery for a new life in Hastings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A full house turned up at St Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Minneapolis on Saturday to learn about Greg McMoore’s family history. He shared with them the important story of his ancestors’ "North Star Journey" from enslavement on a Virginia plantation to freedom in Hastings, Minnesota.
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
siouxfalls.business
Jodi’s Journal: Minnesota, don’t write off your neighbor to the west
You know things have changed when a Chick-fil-A struggles to stay open. That was the case for more than two years nearly every time I passed by Concourse C at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. There were times the passenger traffic was so light flying through in 2020 and 2021...
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26
MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
ballparkdigest.com
New Minnesota Twins branding unveiled
New Minnesota Twins branding was unveiled by the team today at the Mall of America, with a new look linking the past to the present and a notable return to the team’s original, never implemented name of the Twin Cities Twins. Unveiling at the Mall of America was certainly...
Uptown staple Stella's Fish Cafe is shutting its doors for good
Stella's Fish Cafe and Prestige Oyster Bar in Uptown, Minneapolis, will shut its doors for good before the end of the month. The popular restaurant at 1400 W. Lake Street announced on social media Saturday that it will close permanently on Saturday, Nov. 26. The full announcement reads:. "We regret...
Eater
Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities
This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
No more Izzy's: The Minnesota-based ice cream company closes down their business
Izzy’s ice cream, a longtime staple for sweet-toothed Minnesotans, has decided to fully go out of business according to the Star Tribune. In the end, the owners couldn’t continue the business just on grocery and restaurant business.
Tiny kitten survives ride on underside of Metro Transit bus
A tiny kitten somehow survived a bus ride between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center after stowing away in the undercarriage of a Metro Transit bus. The kitten was discovered thanks to the keen hearing of a bus driver, who could hear "a kitten crying" at Brooklyn Center Transit Center, according to Metro Transit on Instagram.
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
newspaces.com
Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance
Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance. Previously abundant with golden oak cabinetry, outdated appliances and a bulky bathroom, this remodel was a necessary chapter of transformation for homeowner Debbie. Debbie, who was renting out the place prior to her residence, recently took control of the ill kept and neglected space and reached out to New Spaces in hopes of establishing a newfound warmth and character to the place.
Starbucks workers strike at two Minnesota stores on Red Cup Day
Starbucks workers on strike held signs outside the closed store at 300 Snelling Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Starbucks workers went on strike at two Minnesota stores on Thursday, taking part in a walkout movement impacting more than 100 locations nationwide.
KIMT
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Yardbarker
Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star
The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
Woman killed in crash in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood
A woman was killed in a collision in Minneapolis' Marcy-Holmes neighborhood Friday morning. Minneapolis PD says the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Avenue SE and University Ave SE, with police arriving to find two vehicles had collided. Police believe the vehicle that was driven by...
Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"
EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing. At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
