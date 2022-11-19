ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stella's Fish Cafe to permanently close on Nov. 26

MINNEAPOLIS -- A popular Minneapolis restaurant is officially closing its doors.Stella's Fish Cafe in Uptown said in a Facebook post that Saturday, Nov. 26 would be its last day."We will miss the beautiful community that has come through our doors over the past 17 years," the post reads. "You've truly supported a dream that has surpassed all expectations. We want to express a heartfelt thank you to the extraordinary team members who have served our mission with joy and love."A few blocks away, the owner of Amore Uptown announced on Wednesday that the restaurant would close on Sunday. The new owner -- Kim Bartmann of Placemaker Hospitality -- will work to open the restaurant as soon as possible.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ballparkdigest.com

New Minnesota Twins branding unveiled

New Minnesota Twins branding was unveiled by the team today at the Mall of America, with a new look linking the past to the present and a notable return to the team’s original, never implemented name of the Twin Cities Twins. Unveiling at the Mall of America was certainly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knuj.net

King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner

CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
newspaces.com

Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance

Neglected Space in Minneapolis Gets a Second Chance. Previously abundant with golden oak cabinetry, outdated appliances and a bulky bathroom, this remodel was a necessary chapter of transformation for homeowner Debbie. Debbie, who was renting out the place prior to her residence, recently took control of the ill kept and neglected space and reached out to New Spaces in hopes of establishing a newfound warmth and character to the place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star

The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Families left reeling after blaze at Edina apartment building: "My bed was on fire"

EDINA, Minn. – Families in Edina are still picking up the pieces after a devastating fire this week left many with nothing.  At least nine units were destroyed in the fire that happened Tuesday night on Barrie Road."Overwhelming" is how Brynn Idelkope describes her life since Tuesday, when fire spread to her condo where she and her 8-year-old daughter Ari were sleeping."You never think it will happen to you, and then your whole life goes up in flames," Idelkope said. "My bed was on fire ... We flew out with our pajamas on and nothing else and a coat, but...
EDINA, MN

