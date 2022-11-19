Read full article on original website
Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The same questions the community’s having are […]
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
WTHI
Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
WTHI
Mentor Monday: Meet Ariel
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are back again with another Mentor Monday. It's a segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their match through "big brother - big sister". This month, News 10's Kit Hanley talked with a real-life princess. Click play on the video to meet Ariel.
WTHI
Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer
TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive […]
WTHI
Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
WISH-TV
Former coach at Zionsville facility sentenced to 40 years for child molesting
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A former gymnastics coach from Crawfordsville was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison after found guilty in September of three counts of child molesting, the Boone County prosecutor said. Kenneth Arnold, 33, was a coach with a Zionsville athletic facility. He molested children three...
WTHI
Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies raise over $100,000 for the community in 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local group is taking time to appreciate its members after a massive charitable year. The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies are a group that just keeps on giving! With three big rides this year, they raised over $100,000 for the community!. On Sunday, the group...
WTHI
THPD officer enters guilty plea and resigns from the force after summer incident.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on an investigation into a former Terre Haute police officer. Trevor Singer pleaded guilty to two counts of battery and public nudity, all misdemeanors and resigned from the department on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute police responded to the Poplar Pub in...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
Four semiconductor makers announce $277M investment in Indiana
(The Center Square) – Four American-owned semiconductor companies will invest a total of $277 million to begin operations in Odon, Indiana, in exchange for $44.7 million in state grants and tax credits, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday. The companies expect to add over 500 high-wage jobs to the state’s...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal
A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
WTHI
Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
WTHI
Chicken coop heater to blame for Tuesday morning Liberty Ave. fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A chicken coop heater was to blame for a Tuesday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a backyard chicken coop at 1427 Liberty Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says at least eight chickens were killed. THFD Chief Bill Berry says the heater...
MyWabashValley.com
State and local road crews prepare for winter weather
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
