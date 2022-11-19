ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The same questions the community’s having are […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Indiana State's 7th annual Power of Reading summit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State educators are addressing reading rate issues in Hoosier students. It was one of the main focuses of this year's annual reading summit Indiana State University. Local educators gathered on ISU's campus to listen to experts inform new techniques for students struggling with reading. Monday...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Mentor Monday: Meet Ariel

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are back again with another Mentor Monday. It's a segment that focuses on helping local kids meet their match through "big brother - big sister". This month, News 10's Kit Hanley talked with a real-life princess. Click play on the video to meet Ariel.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTWO/WAWV

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute hospital rolls out new cath lab

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital has re-vamped one of its facilities to better treat patients in the Wabash Valley. Terre Haute Regional Hospital unveiled its new cath lab. The project has been in development for the last six months. The lab is equipped with new state-of-the-art software...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes church offers free Thanksgiving meal

A Vincennes church is making sure everyone has a place to go this Thanksgiving. St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish is holding a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. Organizers say the hot meal will include all of the works!. The dinner will take place from 11:00 to 12:30 or until everyone has...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Crews respond to four different fires in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday, the Terre Haute Fire Department responded to four different fires. All four fires happened within a span of 10 hours, with the last two fires happening within 20 minutes of one another. Chief Bill Berry with the Terre Haute Fire Department says there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

