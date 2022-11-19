Read full article on original website
Doublelift reportedly playing for 100 Thieves in LCS 2023
Doublelift’s return to pro play has been a long awaited one by fans of the all-time NA great. While it isn’t set in stone quite yet, reports have indicated that Doublelift will be coming out of retirement to play for 100 Thieves. It’s been a busy day for...
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
Riot Games announces PCS will expand into Oceania
Riot Games has announced that Oceania will no longer get a direct spot in international tournaments and that the region must play through the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series. Riot Games is revamping its various LoL leagues across the world with EMEA receiving changes and now Oceania will also...
Riot dev responds as players slam new League of Legends AFK detection
A Riot dev has responded to concerns from the community on the new League of Legends AFK detection system, which players claim is triggered too quickly. There’s nothing more infuriating than an AFK teammate, and sadly we’ve all probably had to deal with it at some point or another.
Impact parts ways with Evil Geniuses ahead of LCS 2023
Impact has been one of the staple top laners for North America through several years of competition. And, after two years with Evil Geniuses, he’s moving to another team following their failed Worlds 2022 run. Ever since winning the world championship alongside Faker and the rest of T1 in...
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look...
Apex Legends pros start using Bangalore to counter aim assist in ALGS
Apex Legends pros have added Bangalore to their team comps as she hard counters aim assist with her tactical ability. While the debate surrounding the power of controller aim assist has been going on since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, it’s been particularly heated recently. This...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
PSG Talon dropped entire roster after missing Worlds 2022
PSG Talon is one of, if not the most successful minor region organizations in competitive League of Legends history. After narrowly missing Worlds 2022 qualification earlier in 2022, they’ve dropped their entire roster. When it comes to minor region teams, PSG Talon has been a prolific among them for...
HusKerrs says Warzone 2 is “chalked” for mouse & keyboard players
HusKerrs claims Warzone 2 is completely chalked for mouse and keyboard players after a few days of in-game experience. HusKerrs is one of the most accomplished Call of Duty players in the world. A veteran of the Search & Destroy tournament scene before leaving to take on the entire battle royale genre, he has truly seen everything there is to see in terms of competitive FPS gameplay.
Simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes games run infinitely better
A simple Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trick makes the Nintendo Switch game run infinitely better, amid reports of post-launch issues. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally dropped and Switch fans across the world are diving into Game Freak’s latest installment in the immensely popular franchise. The first Pokemon games...
The future of Warzone esports: Baka Bros & CDL GM explain Warzone 2 ambitions
Warzone 2 launced on November 16 and, with it, a new chapter in Call of Duty esports. After the original title totaled $10-plus million in prizing, we asked CoD Esports general manager Daniel Tsay and the Baka Bros’ Repullze and LuckyChamu about the potential for the new game’s esports scene.
How to get Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2: Champions Quest explained
It is possible to get a nuke in Warzone 2, but the process is very different from multiplayer. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Champions Quest. Warzone 2 massively overhauled features from the original battle royale experience. A new Gulag, backpack system, and proximity chat breathed fresh life into an already extremely popular game. Activision threw the kitchen sink, adding unconventional twists to the traditional battle royale formula.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players discover “double movement” glitch using two controllers at once
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has had its fair share of bugs on release, and more are being unearthed as people get their hands on the game. As one trainer discovered, it’s possible to double your movement speed with 2 controllers. The release of the latest Pokemon game has come...
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
Director of LoL Esports EMEA says EU Masters will still not have a Worlds slot
With changes coming to the League of Legends EMEA systems and formats around its various leagues, the Director of LoL Esports EMEA took to Twitter to answer questions, including how EU Masters and Worlds will be impacted. The League of Legends EMEA Championship is undergoing big changes come 2023 as...
CS:GO AK-47 skin goes on sale for over $400,000 to set new record price
What is likely the most expensive weapon skin in all of gaming has officially gone up for sale, with a CS:GO trader listing their ‘Case Hardened’ AK-47 skin for sale at a price just shy of half a million dollars. CS:GO features a litany of incredibly expensive items....
