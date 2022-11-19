Read full article on original website
Faker could be leaving T1 for the LCS in 2023
While there’s still a pretty good chance that Faker stays in Korea, reports have indicated that a few big-name organizations in the LCS have put shown interest in the League of Legends GOAT himself. When it comes to names that are good to have associated with not only your...
World Champion ADC Viper returns to the LCK with Hanwha Life Esports
After two years away from the LCK and a World Championship under his belt, Viper has officially signed with Hanwha Life Esports to mark his return to South Korea. It’d be fair to say that Viper’s time in the LPL was successful. From staying near the top of his region for his entire time on EDG to winning the World Championship in 2021, his transfer from the LCK brought great success to the star ADC player.
Worlds-winning DRX roster in peril with all players in free agency
DRX completed a Worlds run that cemented itself as the greatest underdog story in League of Legends. Now, a short time after their win, the entire roster is up for grabs. While they certainly weren’t favored to win Worlds 2022 going in, DRX showed that they had what it takes to be a roster that could take on the world. Even if they didn’t have the best showing in the LCK.
PSG Talon dropped entire roster after missing Worlds 2022
PSG Talon is one of, if not the most successful minor region organizations in competitive League of Legends history. After narrowly missing Worlds 2022 qualification earlier in 2022, they’ve dropped their entire roster. When it comes to minor region teams, PSG Talon has been a prolific among them for...
Riot suspends 14 LoL players for match-fixing in Academy League
Riot Games has issued a competitive ruling against 14 players from the Turkish Academy League for match-fixing with some players receiving years-long suspensions from professional League of Legends. Riot has suspended Efehan ‘361efe’ Ordulu, Ahmet Ömer ‘chr1sz’ Mutlu, Eyüp ‘Crasia’ Oğur, Serhat Kaan ‘CrawL’ Hitay, Eren ‘Dellal’ Tanrıkulu, Oğuzhan ‘Oguzkhan’...
Apex Legends pros start using Bangalore to counter aim assist in ALGS
Apex Legends pros have added Bangalore to their team comps as she hard counters aim assist with her tactical ability. While the debate surrounding the power of controller aim assist has been going on since the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, it’s been particularly heated recently. This...
Anubis to be featured in BLAST Premier World Final map pool
The BLAST Premier World Final will be played on the latest CS:GO update, which added Anubis to the Active Duty map pool, Dexerto has confirmed. Valve released on November 18 an important update for CS:GO that nerfed the AWP and the M4A1-S, and added Anubis to the Active Duty map pool — the official set of maps selected by Valve for esports competitions — instead of Dust2.
The success of the VCT Game Changers World Championship in the face of sexism and transphobia
The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers World Championship concluded on November 20 with G2 Gozen taking the first trophy at the international LAN tournament. The event was a success for Riot Games, even in the face of controversy and a number of hurdles. This was the first women’s international LAN...
Impact parts ways with Evil Geniuses ahead of LCS 2023
Impact has been one of the staple top laners for North America through several years of competition. And, after two years with Evil Geniuses, he’s moving to another team following their failed Worlds 2022 run. Ever since winning the world championship alongside Faker and the rest of T1 in...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players want “Pokemon’s government” in real life
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players laud “the Pokemon government” for its accomplishments regarding healthcare, inflation, and more. Tokyo-based developer Game Freak has shipped two major Pokemon titles this year for the Nintendo Switch, Legends Arceus and Scarlet and Violet. As such, fans of the long-running franchise have much...
Valorant fans propose genius Chamber nerf to finally balance overpowered Agent
Valorant fans have suggested a genius Chamber nerf that will finally balance the overpowered Sentinel. One agent has dominated the game since its release. Of course, we’re talking about Chamber, the French Sentinel that has been at the top and tearing up the meta since the end of Episode 3.
Overwatch star Xzi confirms Valorant switch: “I’m pretty confident”
Former South Korean Overwatch player Jung ‘Xzi’ Ki-hyo has announced his retirement from the Blizzard title and said in a statement that he has considered a switch to Valorant, or content creation. The former Dallas Fuel and Florida Mayhem player took to Twitch on November 20 to tell...
Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update
The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know. Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest...
How to view your actual Overwatch 2 SR number for all ranked roles
Overwatch 2 players tired of the new ranked system have discovered a way to see their SR number for all competitive roles. Unlike the first Overwatch, OW2 made the bold decision to do away with a skill ranking number that went up or down every match and replaced it with numbered tiers that update every 7 wins or 20 losses.
Neymar and Brazil stars are actually juggling World Cup fixtures with CSGO
Members of Brazil’s soccer team including star Neymar are blowing off steam with some CSGO between matches at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Athletes turning to video games in their downtime to unwind and relax is not uncommon, but usually the games are less intense than Counter-Strike. CSGO is...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Titan Battle: Locations, Level Order, Types, more
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will need to challenge Pladea’s Titans to obtain access to the coveted Herba Mystica. Below is everything to know about the Titan Pokemon, and what order they should be battled in. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have their choice of three major storylines while...
Nacon Daija (PS5) review: A middling refresh
Nacon has unveiled their brand-new Daija Arcade Stick, and we’ve had our hands on it for the last few weeks to see if the brand-new stick is up to the task of a new generation. Nacon is no stranger to making arcade sticks, their previous-generation Daija offered a robust,...
Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event: Raids, Timed Research, Beast Balls
Niantic has revealed the Pokemon Go Ultra Beast Arrival Global event, bringing all of the currently released Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts back into the spotlight for one day. Over the last three months, Pokemon Go has slowly added the Sun & Moon Ultra Beasts into the game through raids and Special Research tasks.
huhi reunites with Stixxay on Golden Guardians for LCS 2023
Huhi played alongside Stixxay on the CLG roster that almost won MSI in 2016, and now they’ve been reunited in the bot lane and are playing for Golden Guardians in LCS 2023. At one point in time, CLG came out of nowhere with a brand new roster and became one of the best teams in the LCS. Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun was a mid laner at the time, alongside Trevor ‘Stixxay’ Hayes in the mid lane. The two went their separate ways since being on CLG together, but have remained in and around the LCS in some capacity since.
Valorant community blast Riot ruling to ban coach from VCT Game Changers Grand Finals
The Valorant community is outraged after Shopify Rebellion coach Rob ‘Robwiz’ Kennedy was suspended and fined for flipping the middle finger to opponents, leading to him being excluded from the Grand Finals. Shopify Rebellion stunned Valorant fans on November 19, where against all odds the Rebels took down...
