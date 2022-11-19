Huhi played alongside Stixxay on the CLG roster that almost won MSI in 2016, and now they’ve been reunited in the bot lane and are playing for Golden Guardians in LCS 2023. At one point in time, CLG came out of nowhere with a brand new roster and became one of the best teams in the LCS. Choi ‘huhi’ Jae-hyun was a mid laner at the time, alongside Trevor ‘Stixxay’ Hayes in the mid lane. The two went their separate ways since being on CLG together, but have remained in and around the LCS in some capacity since.

4 HOURS AGO