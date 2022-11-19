Read full article on original website
Sanogo leads unbeaten UConn past Delaware State 95-60
HARTFORD, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored 26 points to lead No. 25 UConn to a 95-60 victory over Delaware State on Sunday. Donovan Clingan had 16 points and three blocked shots, Jordan Hawkins finished 11 points and nine rebounds, Joe Calcaterra added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists and Alex Karaban scored 10 points for unbeaten UConn (5-0). Jevin Muniz scored 21 points and Kyle Johnson added 15 for Delaware State (1-4).
Siegrist dominates, Villanova rallies past Temple 74-71
PHILADELPHIA — Maddy Siegrist scored 41 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and No. 24 Villanova rallied from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Temple 74-71. The Wildcats trailed 57-49 after three quarters, then held Temple without a point until 4:19 remained in the game. The Wildcats led 61-59 at that point, then later a jumper by Siegrist put them up 67-62 with 2:30 remaining. Villanova did not make another shot but connected on 7 of 10 free throws in the final minute. Siegrist's third career 40-point game was one off her career-high of 42 established last season in an overtime game against Marquette.
