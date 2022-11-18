ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

57 Boilermakers Score at Purdue Invite

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A sweep of the six diving events, Nick Sherman's program record in the 200 individual medley and Brady Samuels' four top-two individual finishes headlined the week as 57 Boilermakers scored at swimming & diving's Purdue Invitational. The Boilermakers won 12 events at the three-day midseason...
#19 Purdue to Close Regular Season at Maryland, #11 Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The final week of regular season volleyball has arrived, sending No. 19 Purdue (19-9, 10-8 Big Ten) to the east coast, where the team is slated to take on Maryland (15-15, 6-12 Big Ten) in a midweek matchup, followed by a Friday night showdown at No. 11 Penn State (22-7, 11-7 Big Ten).
4 Boilermakers Earn Academic All-District Recognition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Four Boilermakers were recognized for their accomplishments on the field and in the classroom. Mitchell Fineran, Ben Furtney, Gus Hartwig and Khordae Sydnor earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District teams, the organization announced Tuesday (Nov. 22). As Academic All-District honorees, the...
#24 Purdue Set for Phil Knight Legacy in Portland

GAMEDAY INFO -- PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY. [rv] West Virginia (4-0) vs. [24] Purdue (3-0) Portland, Oregon | Mackey Arena (12,888) ANNOUNCERS: Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Brooke Weisbrod OR Myron Medcalf. THE NOTES TO KNOW. • Purdue returns to the Pacific Northwest for the first time since March 2010 when it...
Game 12 Prep: Brohm Press Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm held his regular Monday morning press conference following his team's win against Northwestern over the weekend. The Boilermakers head into rivalry week as they prepare to defend the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind. at 3:30 p.m. ET. JEFF...
Tara Katarina Milic - 5 Questions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Tara Katarina Milic rounds out the class of 2025 for the Purdue women's tennis team. Milic recorded six doubles wins in fall events, one of which was over an ITA ranked team. She also added five singles wins to her already impressive career tally. Purdue Athletics sat down with Milic to ask her five questions.
