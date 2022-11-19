Looking to finally get a Nintendo Switch or trying to get a great deal on a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year? Well friend, Nintendo Black Friday deals are well under way, with the return of the $299 Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deal. The deal is live and in stock everywhere, with no membership or other restrictions. If you want to get it, just order it, and someone you probably don't know wearing some manner of uniform will deliver it to your house.

17 HOURS AGO