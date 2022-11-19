Read full article on original website
Aussie Deals: The Best Black Friday 2022 Gaming Bargains [Day 3 Update]
Update: It's Day 3 of our comprehensive Black Friday 2022 coverage. This is a living list of bargains, so be sure to bookmark and (freely) sign up for Amazon Prime. Said retailer started their festivities in the early hours of Nov 21 and plan to continue until the 29th. Likewise, Big W has begun their online bargains today (in-store starts Nov 25).
Sonic Frontiers Is One of Black Friday's Best Deals
With Black Friday kicking off well ahead of, well, Friday, we've already seen some truly excellent deals. The Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal returned once again, giving you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 and 3-months Nintendo Online, but we've also seen exciting new deals like price cuts on Sonic Frontiers.
Black Friday Switch Deal: Buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console, Get a $35 Dell eGift Card
This Dell Black Friday deal starts now: buy a Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition console and you can get a bonus $35 Dell promotional gift card. You'll receive the gift card via email once the console ships. The gift card carries a 90 day expiration and can be used on pretty much anything at Dell.com, including video games, gaming consoles, controllers, PCs, monitors, and more. If you already have a promotional gift card from a previous deal at Dell, you can apply it to this purchase.
Nintendo eShop Credit is On Sale for Black Friday
Nintendo continues to take Black Friday on with style, as you can now get 8% off on $20 Nintendo eShop gift cards, which might not seem like a lot — but it's basically free money. Each gift card loads up your Nintendo eShop with $20 in credits, but only costs $18.50 today. Whether you download a lot of games, are checking out Nintendo's digital sale, or just saving up for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this is a great deal.
Walmart Will Have Xbox Series X for Sale November 21
If you want to buy an Xbox Series X for Black Friday, Walmart is offering them beginning November 21 at 12PM ET/9 AM PT. However, if you want a crack at ordering one, you'll need to have a Walmart+ membership. If you'd rather get a PS5 for Black Friday, Walmart is offering the same deal for Walmart+ members.
Top Deals at Walmart: The Top 3 Best Live 4K TV Deals of Black Friday So Far
Black Friday sales are here, and the TV deals are as hot as they come. If you've been looking to get into 4K televisions, but don't have a lot of cash to spend, now is the time to strike. We've gathered the three best deals on 4K TVs, and they are all available at the Walmart Black Friday sale right now.
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
Meta Quest 2 Black Friday VR Deal: Get Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR for Free
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is now live. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR helmet should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
Some of the Best Nintendo Switch Games are 50% Off ($29) for Black Friday
Walmart's Black Friday Sale kicked off earlier this week, and with it a selection of NIntendo Switch video games for only $29. Mind you these are triple A games that normally carry a hefty $59.99 price tag any other day out of the year. Of special mention is Sonic Frontiers, which is Sonic's best open-world game by far. It was released earlier this month and it's one of the games that's down to $29. That, in our opinion, makes it the best deal of the bunch.
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
Black Friday 2022 Nintendo Switch Deal Is Live Everywhere
Looking to finally get a Nintendo Switch or trying to get a great deal on a Nintendo Switch to give as a gift this year? Well friend, Nintendo Black Friday deals are well under way, with the return of the $299 Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deal. The deal is live and in stock everywhere, with no membership or other restrictions. If you want to get it, just order it, and someone you probably don't know wearing some manner of uniform will deliver it to your house.
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS, and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
Yellow Stake Locations - How to Open Yellow Shrine
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have black stakes located all around the region of Paldea. One of these stakes is colored yellow which unlocks the yellow shrine. This guide lays out all of the yellow stakes located in Paldea. Want to go back to the main page to see the locations...
LG OLED TVs Are Actually Affordable Thanks to These Black Friday Deals, Including the 2022 Evo C2 Models
If you're in the market for an OLED TV, Black Friday is the absolute best time to get one at a price that won't bust your wallet. This year, we're seeing some really strong Black Friday TV deals, and that includes the new 2022 LG Evo C2 OLED TVs. If you're an Amazon Prime Cardholder, then you're privy to even more cashback savings on top.
Battle Studies Answers - Midterm and Final
Your journey in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet consists of something most kids go on Pokemon adventures to avoid—school! While attending Naranja Academy in Pokemon Scarlet or Uva Academy in Pokemon Violet, you’ll have the option to take a variety of different classes at school. Didn’t study? Not a Problem. This page of IGN’s Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the answers for the Academy’s Battle Studies Midterm and Battle Studies Final exams. To see the answers for all of the other classes’ exams, click here!
