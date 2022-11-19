Read full article on original website
Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
Kevin Durant Gives Hilarious Answer About Steph Curry's Shooting
Kevin Durant was asked about who he'd take in a three-point contest.
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Stephen Curry hit an unbelievable shot and a Rockets assistant coach had the funniest reaction possible
The Warriors finally won their first road game of the season and the victory included yet another absolutely remarkable highlight from Stephen Curry. Curry hit a fadeaway 3-pointer that no one would even dare try in a video game unless their controller was somehow glitching out. But because he is who he is, the shot went in, and it was enough for him to hit the opposing crowd with his infamous “night night” celebration.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong
The Indiana Pacers secured their ninth victory of the season on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. But they apparently need to work on their post-game celebrations after a dangerous incident involving Pacers guard Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith helped the Pacers significantly off the bench, scoring a career-high 19 points in the game. He was interviewed Read more... The post NBA world reacts to post-game celebration gone horribly wrong appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steph, Klay, Wiggs combine to set NBA 3-point mark for trio
The Warriors made history again tonight. That's an evergreen statement if we've ever heard one. In Sunday's 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history. It was a big...
Klay goes thermonuclear, drops 20 on Rockets in first quarter
Klay Thompson appeared to find his shot in the Warriors' win on Friday night, and he carried that over into their game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Thompson was feeling it in the first quarter, draining his first six shots, including four 3-pointers, and finishing...
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Rate the Trade: Draymond Green to the Clippers
The NBA season just started, but hypothetical trade scenarios are already underway. Some are more realistic than others, and while it can be easy to write off certain trade ideas as impossible, this league always finds a way to surprise the fans. The defending champion Golden State Warriors have been...
