cbs7.com
Fatal crash on Interstate 20 in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash occurred on IH-20, 19 miles southwest of Toyah, in Reeves County. The investigation determined that Johnny Leeallen Triplett, 65, was traveling westbound on IH-20 near mile marker 3. The second driver, Jerry Don Scroggins, 48, was also traveling...
News Channel 25
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
Crash in Reeves County leaves 1 dead
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in a Reeves County crash that left one person dead. According to DPS, on Thursday around 8:35 p.m., 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn was driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander westbound on IH-20. She was reportedly driving...
fox4news.com
75-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash on I-35
GRANDVIEW, Texas - A 75-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on I-35W in Johnson County early Saturday morning. DPS investigators said the wreck happened just before 2 a.m., about two miles north of Grandview. James Armstrong was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Patriot,...
cbs7.com
78 Year old woman dies in Reeves County car crash
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday evening, 78-year-old Ella Mae Arn died when she was hit while driving and rolled over into a ditch. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Toyota was traveling westbound on IH-20 in the right lane with no rear lights at a low speed (posted speed limit was 80 MPH). A 2022 international truck with a trailer was also traveling westbound on IH-20 quickly approaching the Toyota from behind.
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
fox4news.com
Police seek driver who fled from fatal crash in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in Lake Worth. The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., in the 4200 block of Boat Club Road, just in front of Lake Worth High School. Lake Worth police said the suspect's vehicle is...
Man charged in fatal Garland crash
A man is behind bars in Garland charged in the fatal crash of an SUV that may be tied to a string of burglaries in other cities. Saturday, Garland police spotted the SUV they’ve been looking for and tried to pull it over.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Keene (Keene, TX)
According to the Keene ISD Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Keene. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene.
1 dead in a twin-engine plane crash in Wise County
DECATUR, Texas — One person is dead after a plane crash near Decatur, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 421C crashed in a field near Decatur around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the FAA, only the pilot was onboard. The plane departed from Denton Enterprise Airport...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
WFAA
Fort Worth chase suspects crash into multiple vehicles before being caught, police say
Police said they got a report about a stolen car. After the chase, the suspect and a passenger were taken to a hospital.
Denton County fire chief arrested, charged for stealing nearly $500,000
ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County fire chief has been arrested and charged with stealing nearly $500,000 from his department and accused of failing to properly fund firefighters' retirement accounts.Federal prosecutors say Chief Mac Hohenberger spent the department's money at casinos, on a family member's business in Hawaii and other personal expenses.A former firefighter says when he spoke up about problems he was noticing, he was fired. Eric Robertson is currently suing Hohenberger on behalf of a former firefighter at Emergency Services District No. 1, which provides fire and EMS services to Argyle and neighboring towns. "He realized there were some issues...
fox4news.com
Man found dead at vacant building fire in Dallas
DALLAS - Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant building in South Dallas Saturday afternoon and found a man who was later pronounced dead. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m., at a vacant building in the 2300 block of Al Lipscomb Way. Fire crews found a...
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
Truck crash shuts down I-45 in southern Dallas County
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County on Friday morning. The crash happened on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road, between Ferris and Wilmer. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed heavily damaged tractor-trailers blocking the roadway. Several...
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies from injuries months after Dallas road rage shooting
DALLAS - A 14-year-old Dallas high school student has died two months after police said he was shot in a road rage incident on the way home from a family night out. Gabriel Zamora’s family confirmed the teen died Saturday morning after weeks in a coma. The shooter is...
