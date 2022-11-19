Northwest Missouri State's journey to a national championship starts on the road

Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright gives out instructions to his defense during a game in 2022. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri state football secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs, extending its streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 18 in a row. The team also has the most victories in Division II playoff history, and are ranked No.2 in highest winning percentage (73.2) in the playoffs.

The man in charge of the No. 8 Bearcats, head coach Rich Wright, is proud of his team for reaching the postseason once again.