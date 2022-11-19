ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Northwest Missouri State's journey to a national championship starts on the road

By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K097X_0jGV5kiF00
Northwest Missouri State head coach Rich Wright gives out instructions to his defense during a game in 2022. Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri state football secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs, extending its streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 18 in a row. The team also has the most victories in Division II playoff history, and are ranked No.2 in highest winning percentage (73.2) in the playoffs.

The man in charge of the No. 8 Bearcats, head coach Rich Wright, is proud of his team for reaching the postseason once again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Savannah woman hospitalized after rear-end crash

ANDREW COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge 2500 driven by Zane A. Evans, 22, Savannah, was southbound on Business 71 six miles south of Savannah. The Dodge rear-ended a 2022 Chevy Colorado...
SAVANNAH, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Thursday. At about 1:05 pm in Caldwell County, 52-year-old Daniel A Weese of Maryville was arrested for alleged DWI – Prior Offender. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
bethanyclipper.com

Hunters accused of deer poaching on private land

Harrison County, MO: Over the weekend, local landowners had a dispute with a group of hunters that were accused of trespassing and poaching on private property near the Harrison County Lake. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, 10-year-old child injured in crash on Highway 6

Two individuals died as the result of an accident involving a sports utility vehicle and a Freightliner truck one mile north of Amity on Friday evening, November 18th. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Tonya Maize of Union Star, and the truck driver, 46-year-old Michael Burnett of Maysville, were pronounced dead at the scene by the DeKalb County Coroner. Both were transported to Turner Funeral Home in Maysville.
AMITY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
255
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy