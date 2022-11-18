ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

iheart.com

Surviving Plane Passengers Take Selfie At Site Of Collision With Fire Truck

Two surviving passengers of a plane crash went viral after taking a selfie from the site of the collision. Enrique Varsi-Rospigliosi was among the passengers on the Latam Airlines plane that collided with a firetruck at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru on November 18. Varsi-Rospigliosi shared a selfie...

