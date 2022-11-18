Read full article on original website
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
Harris County health officials give recommendations to stay vigilant during upcoming holidays
At last check, the COVID tracker in Harris County showed low community spread but doctors warn that can change as the the holidays get closer.
Gigantic Offshore Wind Farm In The Gulf Will Power Several Million Texas Homes
The Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Galveston, will soon be the home of an offshore wind farm that could power 2.3 million homes in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the wind farm off the coast of Galveston will be one of two that are planned for the Gulf of Mexico, with the other one being off the coast of Louisiana.
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office investigating house fire potentially caused by space heater
Officials said that the family inside the home escaped through a first-floor window after being awakened by the fire alarm early Saturday morning.
3 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning. The shooting initially happened in the 6500 block of Main Street. The victims drove their vehicle to a gas station in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
Firefighters rescue puppy stuck underneath car near exhaust pipe in Fort Bend County
'Mackenzie' had a few minor cuts but was nonetheless happy to be free, although the car she was under had to be torn apart and reassembled.
Freeport LNG announces restart date
The Freeport LNG facility is among the largest in the country, though it's been offline since a pipeline explosion in June.
Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday in a small plane crash in the Cypress area. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on Fritsche Cemetary Road near the intersection of Telge and Grant roads in northwest Harris County. Officials said a man and a woman...
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
One of the largest LNG export terminals in the United States has been sidelined since June because of an explosion in one of the facility's pipelines.
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective
HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
Texas man dies after jumping on moving 18-wheeler and dancing
An investigation is underway after a man fell to his death after jumping on a moving 18-wheeler and dancing on top of it, police said.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
Weekend slippery roads leading to multiple crashes around Houston area, leaving at least 2 dead
Saturday's soggy weather caused trouble on Houston's roads after multiple crashes were reported on I-45 and I-610.
Former ParkHouston employee charged after directing parking violators to pay her personal account, officials say
HOUSTON – A former employee from the City of Houston has been arrested and charged after she allegedly directed violators to send payments to her personal bank account, officials say. According to a spokesperson for the city, the employee, who officials identified as Aisha Mercer, was instructing vehicle owners...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
