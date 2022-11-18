ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured

GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 people shot inside vehicle at gas station near Medical Center area, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after three people were shot inside their SUV near a gas station near the Medical Center area Sunday morning. The shooting initially happened in the 6500 block of Main Street. The victims drove their vehicle to a gas station in the 6700 block of Greenbriar near Holcombe in the Medical Center area shortly after 5 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective

HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy