Pembroke, NC

Purnell Swett girls win opener at Richmond

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — After an undefeated regular season last year, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team picked up where it left off in its season opener Friday with a dominant 75-42 win over Richmond.

Purnell Swett (1-0) led 19-4 after the first quarter, and remained comfortably ahead throughout; the Rams led Richmond (0-1) 32-19 at halftime and 54-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Kylie Chavis led Purnell Swett with 31 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals. Nyla Mitchell scored 19 points with six rebounds and seven steals for the Rams, Natalie Evington had 19 points, five rebounds and six steals, and Jayda Dial had three blocks in her varsity debut.

Richmond routs Rams boys

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost its season opener 81-45 Friday at Richmond.

Richmond (1-0) led 17-8 after the first quarter and 43-26 at halftime, then outscored Purnell Swett (0-1) 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 65-36 lead to the fourth.

Collin Sampson scored 12 points to lead Purnell Swett; Chase McNeill scored eight and Connor Harris added six. Riley Brooks grabbed 11 rebounds for the Rams.

Jullien Cole had 20 points and Javian Drake had 15 points for Richmond, which had four players score in double figures.

Both Rams teams return to action Tuesday at New Hanover.

