Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning

SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Street racer ends up in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint

OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT

