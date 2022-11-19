Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Suspect in woman’s fatal shooting near downtown nightclub surrenders, is charged with murder
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old suspect has surrendered himself to law enforcement officials after the fatal shooting Sunday of Nicole Olsen near a downtown nightclub. The suspect, Dustin Pedersen, has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a single count...
ksl.com
Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
ksl.com
Utahn once convicted of killing mother followed girl into school to 'hurt' her, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with a long history of mental illness who was found "guilty and insane" in the beating death of his mother more than 15 years ago is now facing charges accusing him of walking into a Salt Lake high school with the intent to harm students.
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
ksl.com
Body cam videos show police shooting unfold without warning
SALT LAKE CITY — For nearly eight minutes, crisis workers talked with George Gulla calmly without any sign of a problem. Then, seemingly without warning, Gulla, 37, grabbed a gun, prompting Salt Lake police officers to fire more than a dozen rounds, according to body camera videos released Tuesday. Gulla was critically injured and remained hospitalized Tuesday but is expected to survive, according to police.
2 arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with gun at Draper bar fight
A couple has been arrested last Saturday, Nov. 19, after they brandished a firearm during a fight at a sports bar near the 12000 block of South State Street.
kslnewsradio.com
Street racer ends up in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Sandy Police arrested an alleged street racer near 8840 S State Street on Nov. 18. The driver, 19-year-old Seth Dobson, was arrested on suspicion of five different charges. Sandy Police officer Steven Pomeroy said in the Affidavit of Probable that he noticed Dobson and another...
Gephardt Daily
Suspects in custody in alleged Kearns shakedown, kidnapping; victim rescued during traffic stop
KEARNS, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three men are in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Salt Lake County Saturday night, which began at a Kearns residence near 4300 West 5300 South and ended in a traffic stop near 5400 South and Bangerter Highway. According to...
ksl.com
West Valley police looking for possible victim in Sunday night shootout
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police believe at least one person was shot during a confrontation between two groups in a grocery store parking lot Sunday night. But as of Monday, detectives have been unable to find a victim. About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, multiple shots were heard near...
ksl.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
KSLTV
Woman was killed in a shooting that is being investigated as homikcide
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police are investigating her death as a homicide. It started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 when Salt Lake City police responded to a shooting near 300 South West Temple. \. The shooting...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large
A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.
Utah man who killed his mother arrested for following girls into high school
A man was arrested last week for allegedly following two teenage girls into a local high school and saying he was there to hurt kids.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
Herriman neighborhood riddled with bullet holes following deadly standoff
Residents of a townhome community in Herriman are trying to move forward after a tense standoff on Sunday night that ended with a man's death.
29-year-old mother identified as victim of shooting near SLC nightclub
Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a 29 year-old woman was killed in a shooting near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Comments / 0