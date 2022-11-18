ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs signs with Wayne State University

Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs will continue his basketball career at Wayne State University. Briggs signed his national letter of intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium on the campus of Muskegon High School. During the 2021-2022 season, as a junior, Briggs averaged 14.1 points per game while...
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
DETROIT, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage

The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI

