Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell fired, can't coach in Michigan for two years
Jermain Crowell has been fired as Belleville’s football coach and it will be impossible for him to get a job in Michigan anytime soon. The Michigan High School Athletic Association Tuesday extended Crowell’s penalty for violating the undue influence rule, barring him from coaching any sport at any school for the next two academic years.
Detroit News
Prep football notes: Tyrone Spencer leads Detroit King to another trip to Ford Field
Ford Field is becoming a home away from home for Detroit King which will be making its sixth state championship appearance in the last eight years. King (9-3) dominated Mason, 52-17, Saturday afternoon in a Division 3 state semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s title game against old rival Muskegon (10-2).
Detroit News
Michigan's Blake Corum, his knee 'good,' once again helping families at Thanksgiving
Ypsilanti — Less than 24 hours after Michigan running back Blake Corum was injured on a run before halftime of the Wolverines’ final home game against Illinois, he was out donating Thanksgiving turkey meals for a second straight year. Corum, who leads the nation with 19 touchdowns scored,...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs signs with Wayne State University
Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs will continue his basketball career at Wayne State University. Briggs signed his national letter of intent on Friday afternoon in a ceremony at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium on the campus of Muskegon High School. During the 2021-2022 season, as a junior, Briggs averaged 14.1 points per game while...
Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
College Football World Reacts To Blake Corum Injury Update
It's hard to imagine Blake Corum not giving it a go in his team's biggest game of the season next week. And on Sunday, the UM running back might've hinted at a possible return... While using some of his NIL money to help deliver turkeys to folks in Ypsilanti, Michigan...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh news conference: What he said
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh speaks to the media in his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor. The No. 3 Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) are coming off a 19-17 win over Illinois. U-M will take on No. 2 Ohio State in the annual rivalry game on...
lakesarearadio.net
Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
fox2detroit.com
LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted. Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
fox2detroit.com
Why the Jit is making a comeback to the stage
The Jit dance has been part of the fabric of Detroit for decades with a deep root in the community. And it still thrives today if you know where to look - just like in Southfield where Jit Masters is located.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Slalom's rapid Detroit growth is connected to an ongoing commitment to diversity
Headquartered in Seattle, Slalom LLC is a global consulting company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. But locally, Jennifer Ebenhoeh points to another number that makes her equally proud. “Slalom Detroit’s team has grown by 300% in the past couple of years,” reports Ebenhoeh, a managing director at Slalom, who...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN LIFER BURT R. LANCASTER EMERGES AS ACCOMPLISHED ARTIST, WAITING FOR SENTENCE RELIEF
After his first decade behind bars, Burt Lancaster, who’s serving LWOP for the shooting death of his girlfriend in Southfield in 1993, finds art as an outlet in coping with the stress of being locked up and helping deal with his mental health. “When I first came to prison,...
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to an issue with a water main. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift alerted families of the closure in an email early Monday morning. “Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus...
Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years
(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
New brunch spot 'See You Tomorrow' opens in Detroit's New Center
A new brunch spot called "See You Tomorrow" is now open in Detroit's New Center neighborhood, offering up some great food and good vibes in the city.
