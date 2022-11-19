ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beal scores 27 points, Wizards outlast Heat 107-106 in OT

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AP - Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the undermanned Miami Heat 107-106 in overtime Friday night.

Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime.

Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points.

Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds, and Max Strus had 22 points.

Miami had just seven healthy players and was forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform.

The Heat were missing their top three scorers, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo.

Butler was out with a left knee injury, and he's expected to miss the final two games of the four-game trip. Adebayo is out with a bruised left knee.

Herro, who is expected back on Sunday, missed his sixth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Duncan Robinson was out after he cut a finger when it was caught in a jersey during Friday's shootaround.

C Dewayne Dedmon missed the game with a stomach illness.

Miami hosts Washington next Wednesday and Friday.

C Orlando Robinson, a two-way player, made his NBA debut and scored14 points.

C Nikola Jovic had a career-high 18 points.

F Haywood Highsmith had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Wizards: G Jordan Goodwin was out with left knee soreness.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that G Delon Wright would have his right hamstring re-evaluated this weekend.

Former Wizards Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison were honored during halftime.

Butler is an assistant coach for Miami.

Beal passed Elvin Hayes for third place in franchise history with his 737th steal.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Cleveland on Sunday night.

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Sunday night.

