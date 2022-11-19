ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Motley Fool

2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
NASDAQ

Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2032?

Famous investor Warren Buffett created quite a stir the other day when his company, Berkshire Hathaway, revealed a new 60-million share stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) worth $4.8 billion. The company bought so much it's now one of its top-10 holdings. As the world's largest semiconductor foundry, Taiwan...
ARIZONA STATE
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now

A business growing at 50% while the stock gets cut in half should catch investors' attention. There are several reasons to explain that discrepancy. Investors with a long-term outlook should take advantage of this opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
msn.com

Dow ends nearly 400 points higher as investors await Fed minutes

U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday as traders gauged the impact of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and awaited Wednesday’s minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. How are stocks are trading. The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 53.64 points, or 1.4%, at 4,003.58. The Dow Jones...
tipranks.com

MRVL, DIS: Why Analysts Love These 2 Stocks

Marvell Technology and Disney have been shining on Wall Street over the past two days. Several analysts are recommending these stocks, encouraged by the growth that they are projecting. Investing in an economy that is on the verge of tipping into a recession can be frightening. TipRanks’s Analysts’ Top Stocks...

