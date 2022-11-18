Read full article on original website
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, prospect Efrain Contreras
Padres non-tender catcher Jorge Alfaro, who set a franchise record with five walk-offs but was used sparingly as the 2022 season went on; Alfaro is now a free agent
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list
The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody Bellinger, who seriously underperformed the last two years, in part because of injury. And the Cubs are expected to explore his market to help fill their centerfield and first base needs, according to sources.
Viva El Birdos
Cardinals Non-Tender Alex Reyes
The deadline for clubs to tender contracts to their arbitration and pre-arbitration eligible players passed Friday afternoon with the Cardinals making two moves. The club, as expected, declined to offer a contract to former All-Star closer and top pitching prospect, Alex Reyes and outfielder Ben Deluzio. Reyes missed all of...
Falcons' Kyle Pitts to miss time; surgery likely, per source
Falcons coach Arthur Smith said tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham will both miss time, with a source telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that surgery is likely for Pitts.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Interest In Kevin Kiermaier
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger, which immediately thrust him into free agency and created an opening in center field. Although Bellinger could return on a reworked contract, the Dodgers have internal options who can play center, including James Outman, Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor. There are also higher-end free agent options, such as Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo.
Yardbarker
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
