Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
Which U.S. Airline Has The Best Boarding Procedures?
Each airline is different and with that, some of them do things differently. Take boarding procedures, for example. Southwest is a good example – they don’t have seating assignments. Instead, they offer seating on a “first come/contact, first served [unless you pay extra to be among the first]” system.
Thrillist
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
I went on my first 20-hour Amtrak train for $90. Next time, I'd definitely pay more money to take a plane.
On my long-haul journey from Chicago to New York, I overpaid for snacks, struggled to get sleep, and couldn't get work done due to the lack of Wi-Fi.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
travelnoire.com
United Airlines Is Blocking Seats Under New Weight Requirements Per Passenger
United Airlines has now decided to block seats in consideration of the weight gained by passengers in the last few years. For planes to take off daily we must assume there’s a lot of math that comes into play. Mainly, the weight of passengers is equally distributed on every flight. Along with the balance and fuel requirements as well.
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Why the new Royal Caribbean ship, Icon of the Seas, is blowing everyone's minds
The cruise ship is raising the bar on family vacations at sea.
Disney buys world’s biggest cruise ship destined for scrapyard
The world’s biggest cruise ship has been bought by Disney after 10 months on the market, saving it from being sold for scrap.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong business MV Werften, it was abandoned after the company filed for bankruptcy in January 2022.Disney confirmed on Wednesday that it had bought the vessel for “a favourable price”, though the company did not disclose the sum.“Disney cruise ships provide the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they...
Thrillist
This Black Friday Cruise Deal Lets You Bring a Travel Buddy Along for Free
Black Friday is around the corner, and while I prefer to spend the day shoving Thanksgiving leftovers into my mouth over fighting for the last pair of Airpod Pros, some offers don't require the latter. In fact, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering its "best deal ever" now through December 5.
CNET
Which Airlines Have the Most Delays and Cancellations?
While air travel is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Monday, more than 4,800 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed and 65 were canceled outright, according to the website FlightAware. The situation will only become more stressful as we move into...
Southwest pilot dangles out of cockpit to try and reach passenger’s phone
A pilot for Southwest Airlines reached out of his plane’s cockpit to retrieve a passenger’s phone.The pilot, who was flying out of Long Beach Airport in California, US, was just about to begin moving down the runway in preparation for take off, when he was alerted that a passenger had left their phone outside of the plane.A video which was taken of the moment it happened showed the pilot wind down his window, lean out of it and dangle out of the plane. One staff member tried to jump up to pass the phone to the pilot but was unsuccessful.When...
CNBC
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
United Airlines, JetBlue, Delta And American Get a New Terminal
For a long time, if you lived in the New York area, or even sort of in the area, you could make a joke about how dingy and chaotic LaGuardia Airport was and rest assured that people would nod and know what you meant. LaGuardia was famous for its leaky...
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
Comments / 0