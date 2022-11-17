Read full article on original website
Related
Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing
An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
CNET
Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week
In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations
Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Starbucks Customers Call Store's New Tipping Option a 'Game-Changer'
In a now-viral video, a Starbucks barista said her store now accepts debit and credit card tips.
“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok
We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’
Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Subway’s latest restaurant format is a fridge
Subway has unveiled a new format it believes will help it add locations in places like airports and truck stops: a smart fridge. The fridges, stocked with freshly made sandwiches, drinks and chips, are part of the chain’s Grab & Go program for nontraditional locations. They have far more...
teslarati.com
Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop
Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?
Chipotle Mexican Grill is losing lower-income diners and McDonald’s is gaining them, both companies said this week. Will the burrito brand turn to discounting to bring them back?. Jack Hartung, Chipotle’s chief financial officer, said in an interview on Yahoo Finance this week that this is an internal conversation...
Donate Socks for Our Military With TAG Restaurant Group
"Tuned in to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, Interviews TAG Restaurant Group's Owner/Chef, Troy Guard.
nftplazas.com
Lobster NFTs Launched by Delivery Service
NFTs are already being used within the restaurant industry but a new initiative plans to leverage them for the supply of lobsters. Yes, lobsters! This comes as web3 company OneOf has announced a new partnership with the delivery service ‘Get Maine Lobster’. Together they will create an NFT-based lobster delivery membership.
nftplazas.com
Columbia Craft Brewing Co. to Harness the Power of NFTs
At the cusp of the imagination where beer and NFTs meet, great things are bound to occur. Such is the case over at the Columbia Craft Brewing Company, where they will look to celebrate their 5th anniversary with a brand-new set of digital collectibles. Through the latest initiative, Columbia will...
Chipotle Denies Digital Orders are Getting ‘Half Scoops’ of Ingredients
Chipotle is under fire again for its portion sizes, this time after a TikTok user claimed in a video that Chipotle has a specific policy to provide less food to customers ordering online.
nrn.com
How one QSR deli is growing through food halls
Health and convenience used to be an oxymoron. That was something that Melissa Rosen, founder of Southern California-based Locali, wanted to change with her concept. Locali was supposed to be a healthful convenience store when it first opened 14 years ago — something like 7-Eleven meets Whole Foods. At...
Company lets you mail in your old, unwanted clothes for credit to purchase brand new gear
This story was written by Ben Stern and originally appeared on The Cool Down. Americans have a lot of clothes. And while we should celebrate having great senses of style, the fashion choices we make often create a lot of waste — almost 85% of textiles find their way into landfills, with the average American creating close to 80 pounds of textile waste each year.
Comments / 0