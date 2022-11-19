AUBURN, Ala. – On Saturday night, the locker room celebration would have to wait. Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe, John Samuel Shenker, Colby Wooden, Brandon Council and some of the other seniors sat on the midfield logo at Jordan-Hare Stadium taking it all in one last time. The final whistle had blown. They had already shaken hands with the other team. They swayed together one last time for Swag Surf, celebrating a 41-17 victory. They posed for a senior picture. It was now time to leave, and they couldn't do it.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO