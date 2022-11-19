Read full article on original website
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
auburntigers.com
Auburn Volleyball to take quick trip to Columbia to face South Carolina
AUBURN, Ala. – With just one week left in the regular season, Auburn Volleyball heads up to Columbia, South Carolina for a matchup with the Gamecocks. First serve on Wednesday is set for 1 p.m. CT and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network-plus. QUICK HITS. Auburn's victory...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum names the only school that could beat Georgia for the National Championship
Paul Finebaum only sees one team dancing with No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Finebaum joined the crew at Get Up Tuesday morning to speak on the matter. He talked about the likelihood each team has to reach the 4-team field and said the winner between Ohio State and Michigan will give Georgia the hardest time on their way to another National Title.
Updated scouting report on Top247 DL and Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett
GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jamaal Jarrett committed to Georgia in mid July, and from that moment his fit in the Bulldogs' defense seemed ideal. He has the physical tools and the mental makeup to be a run stopper in the middle of the Bulldogs' defense, which I was able to see when I was at Grimsley High to watch him play earlier this season.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Bulldogs Seek Another Undefeated Regular Season
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction for the November 26 matchup in Week 13 in SEC football. The Bulldogs are looking to go undefeated in the regular season for the second straight year, while the Yellow Jackets will try to keep their momentum going after an upset win at North Carolina.
auburntigers.com
No. 13 Auburn catches fire in Cancun, beats Bradley 85-64 in first game
CANCUN, Mexico – What's the best way to cure early season shooting woes? For No. 13 Auburn, it was a trip to Cancun, Mexico. Playing in the first round of the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night, the Tigers started red hot from the field and shot a season best 56 percent (31-55) to cruise past Bradley 85-64 and advance to Wednesday night's championship game.
auburntigers.com
Auburn Athletics equals highest GSR in program history
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn Athletics posted its highest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) in program history, 93 percent, equaling Auburn's record-setting rate from 2021. "Congratulations to Auburn student-athletes for their academic diligence in earning their Auburn University degrees," Athletics Director John Cohen said. "This high-level success is a direct result of our student-athletes' and their families' commitment to education as well as the hard work of our academic support services staff and coaching staffs."
dawgnation.com
Tennessee’s Josh Heupel compares Georgia to LSU, could come down to quarterbacks
ATHENS — Tennesee coach Josh Heupel said he sees some key similarities in Georgia and LSU, to the extent the SEC title game could come down to a battle of quarterbacks. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs and No. 6-ranked Tigers play at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, both looking to secure spots in the four-team CFP field.
Georgia football: This under-the-radar Dawg has been excellent
Georgia football has a team full of talented players, but not all of them get equal love. After losing Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis on the defensive line, the Dawgs needed more than Jalen Carter to step up, and Nazir Stackhouse is just one of those players who has grown into his role.
Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis
Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith. Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run. “No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart...
Jury hands Auburn professor $646,000, finds university punished him over critique of football program
A five-year-long lawsuit resolved last week when an Alabama jury found that an Auburn professor was unfairly targeted after he complained about the high concentration of athletes in the school’s public administration program. An Alabama jury awarded Michael Stern $645,837 in damages, finding after a two-week trial that Stern’s...
auburntigers.com
Auburn selects 12 student-athletes for latest PNC Achievers Watch List
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn unveiled its PNC Achievers Fall 2022 Watch List with 12 deserving student-athletes selected based on their well-rounded achievement through leadership, academic success, community engagement and in competition. The Watch List representatives are: Jackie Barrett (volleyball), Aria Brusch (gymnastics), Dylan Cardwell (men's basketball), Hal Dove (men's...
auburntigers.com
Auburn equestrian honored for collaboration at 2022 Faculty Awards
AUBURN, Ala. – Accustomed to winning SEC championships and national championships for skill in competition, Auburn equestrian earned recognition for collaboration Nov. 17 at Auburn University's 16th annual Faculty Awards ceremony. Auburn equestrian shared the President's Outstanding Collaborative Units Award with Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine Equine Sports...
Auburn football out on Deion Sanders with ‘Prime Time’ talking to 2 other schools instead
Auburn football will not be the school that facilitates a Power Five for Deion Sanders — this, at least, according to 247Sports’ Carl Reed in his latest ‘Prime Time’ update following an 11-0 season for Jackson State. “Sanders has not talked to anybody representing Auburn as that program’s search goes in a different direction,” Reed wrote.
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart explains what Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate means to him
Kirby Smart considers the Georgia Tech game an important rivalry for the Bulldogs, and he has plenty of history with the game better known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. At his Monday press conference, Smart was asked about it multiple times and offered his perspective. “Certainly it is, it’s what this...
auburntigers.com
A day to remember: Auburn seniors celebrate win in final home game
AUBURN, Ala. – On Saturday night, the locker room celebration would have to wait. Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe, John Samuel Shenker, Colby Wooden, Brandon Council and some of the other seniors sat on the midfield logo at Jordan-Hare Stadium taking it all in one last time. The final whistle had blown. They had already shaken hands with the other team. They swayed together one last time for Swag Surf, celebrating a 41-17 victory. They posed for a senior picture. It was now time to leave, and they couldn't do it.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Vincent Joseph Dooley was a renaissance legend, who meant so much to so many, which is why celebrating his life on Friday will be so special … followed by swatting the Bees on Saturday
After the frigid roadie to Lexington, Thanksgiving week has arrived and the Bulldog Nation has so much to be thankful for. Our football team is No. 1 in the country and on Saturday they have the opportunity to post back-to-back undefeated regular seasons. And on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum, Bulldog backers get to gather as one to celebrate the well-lived life of Vincent Joseph Dooley.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Former Bulldog’s rape trial could be held in March
The rape trial of a former Georgia Bulldog football player has been tentatively scheduled for next March: Adam Anderson faces charges stemming from the reported sexual assault of a 21 year-old woman who says it happened in October of last year at a home on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
