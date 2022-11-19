Read full article on original website
Ripple to consider deals for FTX assets: Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is reportedly interested in buying certain parts of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. On the sidelines of Ripple’s Swell conference in London — was held on Nov. 16 and 17 — Garlinghouse told The Sunday Times that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried called him two days before the company filed for bankruptcy as he sought to round up investors to rescue the business.
Pricing Feature Arrives for NFTs in MetaMask
Over in the constantly evolving world of MetaMask, the team has added an NFT pricing feature to its fleet of resources. Now allowing collectors to gauge the value of their sweet non-fungibles all within the MetaMask ecosystem. Earlier in the year, MetaMask added a useful portfolio DAPP to its burgeoning...
Keeping Up with the Most Popular NFTs of 2022
The entire cryptocurrency market has experienced a bad run this year in what has been called the “crypto winter.” A number of factors are responsible for this, including rising inflation worldwide and increased skepticism about the crypto market. While 2021 was a year of remarkable growth and gains...
Ripple Intends to Buy FTX's Assets
San Francisco-headquartered cryptocurrency company Ripple is interested in purchasing the assets of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, The Times reports. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse would be willing to buy those parts of the exchange that served business customers. The company is also eyeing other companies that comprised the sprawling portfolio of...
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency
The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
Crypto.com CEO Explains Huge $347,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) Transfer Amid Bid for Reserve Transparency
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has addressed a huge transfer of Ethereum (ETH) from the exchange’s wallet that was noticed by on-chain sleuths. According to Etherscan data, about 285,000 ETH worth over $347 million was sent from Crypto.com’s wallet address to Gate.io, another crypto exchange, before being sent back.
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
Trust Wallet Token Soars 47% as Binance CEO Shills Self-Custody Solution
Amid FTX Exchange’s collapse, the token powering self-custody crypto wallet Trust Wallet has soared as users flee exchanges. Users are fleeing exchanges and turning to non-custodial wallets amid FTX’s collapse. One wallet in particular, and its corresponding token, appear to be reaping the benefits. TWT, the native token...
Bitcoin Billionaire Saylor Blasts "Corrupt Crypto-Bank" FTX
The earthquake caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to reverberate in the industry. Major players are still trying to figure out how a company valued at $32 billion in February could have gone down in just days. While awaiting the conclusions of the investigations by regulators...
GBTC Manager Insists the ‘Holdings of Grayscale’s Digital Asset Products Are Safe and Secure’ – Bitcoin News
On Nov. 18, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. (ET), Grayscale Investments’ official Twitter account shared information on the safety and security associated with Grayscale’s digital asset products. The update from Grayscale follows the recent FTX collapse that has shaken crypto investors, and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Genesis pausing the firm’s lending unit in terms of withdrawals and new loan originations.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
Orbeon Protocol Setting New Highs by Bringing Venture Capital and Crowdfunding to the Blockchain
Venture capital has powered some of the most disruptive companies in the world. From Facebook to Airbnb and Uber, some of the most innovative startups got their early capital from venture capital firms. Now, the venture model could itself face disruption. Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized crypto venture capital and...
Three Tokens That Could Revolutionize the Crypto Market in 2023: BudBlockz, Polkadot, Tamadoge
The crypto market has great plans for the numerous investors that come into the system. The underlying technology behind the blockchain makes it easier for tokens to change the future of the crypto market come 2023. Polkadot (DOT) and Tamadoge (TAMA) are prepared to change the crypto world just like...
Can Bitcoin Reach $1 Million?
One-million dollars isn't an impossible hurdle for a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, but it's definitely a stretch and not particularly likely.
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
5 best bitcoin play-to-earn crypto games 2023
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the instruments which are used in the innovative cryptocurrency sector in 2023: GameFi and play-to-earn blockchain games. Most of these games use the blockchain and other security technologies to provide the best and top gaming crypto approaches for customers. Users can play blockchain games and earn their money. We have conducted thorough research to provide you five best bitcoin play-to-earn cryptocurrency games 2023:
Veteran Trader Who Accurately Called One of Bitcoin’s Biggest Crashes Issues Major BTC and Ethereum Update
A veteran trader who became a legend in crypto circles for correctly forecasting Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse just issued an update on the current state of the markets. Peter Brandt points to sour sentiment on crypto in the mainstream media as a sign that prices are at, or near, a bottom.
