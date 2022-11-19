ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”

What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

Veteran state lawmaker named to lead Georgia’s mental health reform efforts

By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has appointed the head of an influential behavioral health reform panel to lead the state agency responsible for Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs. A...
GEORGIA STATE
claytoncrescent.org

Judge OK’s Sat. voting in Senate runoff but Clayton will vote Sun., Nov. 27

Georgia voters will be allowed to vote early on Saturday, November 26 in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Clayton County announced that it will offer Sunday voting on November 27. We’ve asked for clarification on whether a Saturday early voting day...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies

BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. STORY: Clay County Fire Rescue saved three dogs from burning house in Keystone Heights. One by one, people chosen...
GEORGIA STATE
Jalopnik

Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race

Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy