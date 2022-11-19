Read full article on original website
Related
A-CC Elections Board calls “emergency meeting”
What is being called an emergency meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is scheduled for 4 o’clock this afternoon. The session is called in the wake of a weekend ruling from a judge in Atlanta who says counties can allow early voting this coming Saturday, despite an earlier edict from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday precluded early voting two days later.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail
SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Veteran state lawmaker named to lead Georgia’s mental health reform efforts
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has appointed the head of an influential behavioral health reform panel to lead the state agency responsible for Georgia’s safety net system for people with disabilities and behavioral health needs. A...
claytoncrescent.org
Judge OK’s Sat. voting in Senate runoff but Clayton will vote Sun., Nov. 27
Georgia voters will be allowed to vote early on Saturday, November 26 in the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Clayton County announced that it will offer Sunday voting on November 27. We’ve asked for clarification on whether a Saturday early voting day...
WDEF
House Speaker David Ralston from Blue Ridge dies
BLUE RIDGE, Georgia (WDEF) – A powerful lawmaker from the northwest Georgia mountains has died. House Speaker David Ralston was 68. The state representative from Blue Ridge just announced a few weeks ago that he was stepping down as the Speaker because of an unspecified illness. He planned to...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia organizations react to abortion ban overturn
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A court ruling that overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks has been met with mixed emotions in middle Georgia. We spoke with two organizations about their thoughts on the decision and how they hope to impact future decisions. “I don’t foresee this overturning...
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp campaigning for Herschel Walker in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UGA football legend Herschel Walker is bringing in Georgia’s most influential Republican to help him in his Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. Gov. Brian Kemp, fresh off his solid re-election victory last week over Democrat Stacey Abrams, will...
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Georgia's abortion law is blocked and Kemp is working with Walker on the runoff
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion around six weeks…. Abortion providers in Georgia resumed performing the procedure beyond six weeks of pregnancy this week after a judge threw out the state’s abortion law. But some said they are moving cautiously amid an ongoing legal fight that could just as quickly restore the restrictions.
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta counties add Sunday early voting amid Democrat's lawsuit vs. Georgia
Lawyers for Raphael Warnock's campaign and the Democratic Party argued a judge should issue an emergency order to allow Saturday voting. The Georgia Attorney General's Office said the law is clear.
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine...
Georgia launches election audit with roll of dice
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials hosted a dice roll at the state Capitol on Wednesday to launch an audit of votes in the recent election for secretary of state. STORY: Clay County Fire Rescue saved three dogs from burning house in Keystone Heights. One by one, people chosen...
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7 million contract to help protect Georgia’s K-12 students from COVID-19
Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics has garnered a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to manage COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Georgia’s K-12 schools to help keep schools operating safely. “Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Jalopnik
Georgia's DUI Guy Josh McKay Lost His State Senate Race
Last month, we reported that a candidate for Georgia’s State Senate was on the board of an organization that advocates for weaker drunk driving laws. Fast forward to now: The election is over, the votes have been counted, and Josh McKay has officially lost. Georgia’s 11 Alive reports that his opponent, Nabilah Islam, won with 53 percent of the vote.
Comments / 1