Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled

Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

History: Lyman Hall and his namesake

This article was originally published May 4, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. This month we return to the 1906 edition of the State Historical Association’s “Cyclopedia of Georgia” for a look at what it had to say about both Lyman Hall, and his namesake, Hall County. Hall,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
ATLANTA, GA
helihub.com

Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
COVINGTON, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways

LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students

By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
ATLANTA, GA

