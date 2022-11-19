Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Technology Corridor is Unveiled
Earlier this year the state legislature officially dubbed the seven miles from Haynes Bridge Road to SR 20 of GA 400 as The Technology Corridor. The formal unveiling of this corridor, hosted by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, took place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3 PM at technology business incubator Digital Ignition, located at 190 Bluegrass Valley Parkway in Alpharetta, Georgia.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Here are some utility scams to be aware of this winter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Gas Light is warning customers to be aware of utility bill scams ahead of the winter months. Utility scams, often referred to as imposter scams, cost American consumers $2.3 billion in 2021, according to stats from the Federal Trade Commission provided in a news release from Southern Company Gas.
4 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating good burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance, if you want to see what a really good burger should taste like.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best & worst times to drive, highways in Georgia with the heaviest traffic
ATLANTA — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Georgia?. The Georgia Department of Transportation is sharing the following information so travelers can be informed about the best and worst times to travel through metro Atlanta and other areas of Georgia:
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
northgwinnettvoice.com
History: Lyman Hall and his namesake
This article was originally published May 4, 2016, in Buford Weekly Illustrated. This month we return to the 1906 edition of the State Historical Association’s “Cyclopedia of Georgia” for a look at what it had to say about both Lyman Hall, and his namesake, Hall County. Hall,...
Fire destroys Cherokee County home as crews struggle with distant fire hydrants
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters needed to shuttle in water using multiple trucks due to the location of the nearest hydrant to a home engulfed in flames late Saturday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services and Cherokee Sheriff's Office responded to the house on Fletcher Drive near Conns Creek Road on around 10:40 p.m.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Fire at toxic Metro Atlanta landfill still burning, four years after it broke out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The fire at a toxic landfill in Metro Atlanta is still burning, four years after it first broke out. Neighbors say it’s putting their health at risk. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Very irritating and aggravating,” said neighbor, Lagina...
WRDW-TV
Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
helihub.com
Archer Selects Site in Georgia for Manufacturing Facility
Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft announced plans to locate its manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia at a site adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport. Archer plans to initially build out a 350,000 square-foot facility on a 96-acre site capable of...
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound. Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta....
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
How did Atlanta accelerate gentrification and displacement? Local author counts the ways
LISTEN: Over the past few decades, the cost of owning a home in the Atlanta metro area has risen dramatically, and that has pushed some low income residents out of the area. In his new book, Dan Immergluck, professor of urban studies at Georgia State University, says the city of Atlanta failed to protect Atlanta's poorest residents from being displaced by gentrification. GPB's Peter Biello talks to him about it.
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
saportareport.com
Georgia colleges must do what policy makers won’t: Oglethorpe University hosts conference focused on supporting undocumented students
By Guest Columnist PETER DYE, assistant director of community and global engagement and TheDream.US scholar advisor at Oglethorpe University. Last month, Oglethorpe University hosted the inaugural “Coalition and Community Building: Supporting Georgia’s Undocumented Students in Higher Education.” The conference was sponsored by the Atlanta Global Research and Education Collaborative (AGREC) and gathered community leaders, higher education faculty and staff, immigration lawyers, high school counselors, local nonprofits, faith institutions and immigrant advocacy organizations to find new ways to support a group of students that Georgia critically underserves, and frankly, actively oppresses.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Hartsfield-Jackson to pay $92 million for Delta construction work
Hartsfield-Jackson will pay $92 million for a new Delta Sky Club on Concourse D.
