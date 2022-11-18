Read full article on original website
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
What to Know About Bariatric Surgery for Type 2 Diabetes
Research indicates that surgery can put diabetes into remission, and it’s safe and cost-effective
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people
Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
‘Tranq dope’ — fentanyl mixed with xylazine animal sedative — present in deaths in 39 states
The FDA is investigating reports that animal tranquilizers — colloquially called “tranq” — are being mixed with heroin and fentanyl with potentially fatal results.Xylazine is an FDA-approved animal sedative and pain reliever, but when combined with heroin and fentanyl the mixture is reportedly extremely dangerous and potentially resistant to naloxone, a drug used to prevent overdose deaths.According to the FDA, the symptoms of suffering Xylazine exposure are similar to those one would experience during an opioid overdose. This makes it difficult in cases where the drugs have been mixed for health professionals to immediately determine if patients are suffering...
The ‘Barbie drug’: Why it’s so dangerous
The trend: Nasal Tanning Spray, also known as “the Barbie drug.”
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
What Does a Nephrologist Do for Diabetes?
When you have diabetes, you will likely have a whole group of health care professionals on your team. In addition to the regular members, such as your primary care provider, and possibly an endocrinologist, diabetes educator, dietitian and pharmacist, you may work with doctors who are specialists. An example of a specialist is a nephrologist. What does a nephrologist do and when might you see one?
The main COVID-19 symptoms have changed, research shows
(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
Both Your Body and Brain Are Different After Trauma. What to Know
Post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a mental health condition that impacts your brain's ability to regulate your fear response after you've experienced trauma. Yes, PTSD is an emotional response to stimuli. But it's more than that. PTSD is just as much a physiological injury as it is a psychological one. The trauma you experience can actually change how both your body and brain work. Let's go through what PTSD is, how it changes someone and what the treatment options are.
Including A Study of Urinary Stone Disease, Hypothyroidism, And Osteoporosis in Basal Cell Nevus Patients
An autosomal dominant skin cancer predisposition condition called basal cell nevus syndrome (BCNS) is linked to faulty mineral metabolism, which increases the chance of developing the urinary stone disease (USD). However, no studies examining the relationship between BCNS & USD or other signs of atypical mineral metabolism. For a study, researchers sought to shed light on possibly unidentified symptoms of the illness, the goal of the study was to examine the relationship between BCNS and diseases such USD, hypothyroidism, and osteoporosis that were linked to disorders of mineral metabolism.
I took an at-home test to see if I'm entering perimenopause. Here's what a doctor had to say about my results.
I'm 39 and done having kids, and wanted to know where I stood when it came to fertility. I ordered an Everlywell fertility test to take at home and emailed my results to an OB-GYN. She said it's not that easy to diagnose perimenopause just with one blood test. I'm...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
