JRMC U – Care For Joint and Arthritis Pain
JAMESTOWN,N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – “Oh my aching…” you fill in the blank. We all know aches and pains are part of life. We all deal with some kind of ache or pain at some point in our lives. But, for some of us, that pain can get in the way of work, family, and other things that you love.
Barnes County Wildlife 38th Annual Buck Show Results
Submitted by Trevar Hanson (NewsDakota.com) The 38th Annual Buck Show was put on last night by the Barnes County Wildlife Club at the Eagles in Valley City. There were 30 deer brought in to be shown off. There were 9 junior deer, 15 senior deer, and 6 non eligible deer. There was some tough hunting with the early snow, but we had a great showing of what our members and county residents harvested this year during deer season. I want to thank all of the volunteers that help with the buck show. This wouldn’t happen without them. We have about 20 volunteers who do everything from check in to scoring the deer to working a computer and printing the scoresheets. I would also like to thank the hunters out there for bringing their deer in whether they scored well or not is not the point of our show we are wanting people just to bring in what they had fun hunting in the field.
Barnes County Veteran Service Office To Relocate
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective Friday, November 25th, the Barnes County Veteran Service Office will be relocating from the Barnes County Courthouse to 575 10th Street SW, Suite #7, in Valley City, ND. The new office will be located in the same building as the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department.
Downtown Jamestown Snow Removal Set For Monday Night
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in the Downtown district starting tonight, Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11:00 P.M. until approximately 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. All vehicles should be removed from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that...
Two dead in Lisbon, North Dakota house fire
LISBON, N.D.–Two people have died in a house fire in Lisbon, North Dakota. Fire crews were called to a home on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house is a total loss. The cause...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run crash. Wyatt Staloch pleaded guilty to three felony counts of duty in accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol...
Jamestown Man Sentenced To 3 Years In Death Related Crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Wyatt Staloch of Jamestown was sentenced to three years in prison for his actions in the death of Christina Anderson following a Barnes County crash that occurred July 12th of 2022. Staloch changed his plea to guilty earlier this month, he was charged with...
LISBON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Lisbon Fire Department released new information on a structure fire that left two people dead on Friday. The department says in a social media post it happened at 18 Oak St. When firefighters got there, heavy smoke and fire were present and...
The driver was ejected and suffered severe, non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City.
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
Fatal Fire Reported In Lisbon
LISBON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Residents in Lisbon are reporting to NewsDakota.com that two people died in a house fire on Friday, November 18th in Lisbon. According to several residents, a man and a woman died in the fire. More details about this incident and cause of the fire will be released later following a preliminary investigation.
