gsutigers.com
Cold-Shooting Tigers Fall at Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. | The Grambling State University men's basketball team started slow and suffered cold-shooting spells in the first half as the Tigers wrapped up their two-game road swing in Arizona with an 80-49 loss to Arizona State on Tuesday at Desert Financial Arena. Cameron Christon led Grambling State with...
cw39.com
Houston Christian’s only head football coach resigns
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Christian’s Vic Shealy resigned Monday after a decade as the only head football coach at the FCS program that was known as Houston Baptist until a name change in September. Shealy was the longest-tenured coach in the Southland Conference. The Huskies finished 2-9 this...
Oregon commits too many mistakes, upset bid thwarted by No. 3 Houston
Eugene, Ore. - The Oregon Ducks knew going into the game against No. 3 Houston that they'd have to play their best basketball to have a chance at the upset home win. They showed flashes of their best basketball, and for spurts, they hung with the Cougars. The problem that...
saturdaytradition.com
Theorin Randle, 2023 DL from Texas, announces B1G commitment
Theorin Randle is a 6-foot-1, 282-pound defensive lineman from the Houston area. The 3-star recruit originally committed to Washington State on July 6. However, Minnesota found itself in pursuit of the Texan. The Golden Gophers extended an offer on Sep. 9, and Randle ultimately de-committed from Washington State on Oct. 27. Weeks later, he found himself in Minneapolis for an official visit, and on Sunday, he announced that he had committed to the program:
cfisd.net
Cy-Fair HS welcomes newest members to Athletic Hall of Honor
Cy-Fair High School welcomed its newest inductees to the school’s Athletics Hall of Honor during a ceremony Nov. 5. The six-member class includes, from left Fred Whitfield (Class of 1986), Sam McGuffie (2008), Nneka Ogwumike (2008), Cal McNair (1979) and Robbie Grossman (2008). Chiney Ogwumike (2010) was the sixth inductee for the class, which was also recognized during a halftime ceremony at the Bobcats’ football earlier in the day.
defendernetwork.com
Houston Alumnae Deltas gala celebrates service, scholarship
For the first time since 2019, the Houston Alumnae Chapter (HAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., in partnership with Delta Research and Educational Foundation, will host the Jazz Soiree as an in-person event on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Renowned as one of the most elegant affairs on Houston’s holiday season social calendar, the gala will be held in the ballroom at the Marriott Marquis Hotel located at 1777 Walker Street in downtown Houston, beginning at 2 p.m.
Former Paetow HS football coach charged, accused of inappropriately touching students
KATY, Texas — The former Paetow High School football coach who was at the center of a misconduct investigation has been arrested and charged with improper relationship with a student and indecency with a child. At least five female students have accused Lonnie Teagle of inappropriate touching and comments,...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in front yard of north Houston home, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in north Houston. It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday morning in a neighborhood on the 5900 block of Werner Street near East Witcher Lane. Houston police say the victim lived in the area. He was found in...
fox26houston.com
Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar
HOUSTON - The desperate search continues in the Houston Heights area for 26-year-old Delano Burkes. According to Houston police, Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s Bar near the 1200 Block of West 20th Street around 1 a.m. Family and friends tell FOX 26 Burkes had been bar hopping with two close friends along West 20th Street on Saturday night.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
cw39.com
1 dead, 2 injured in ambush shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One person is dead and two others are injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston on Saturday night. It happened before 8 p.m. at an apartment complex at 7418 Northline Drive. Police say a truck with three men pulled into an apartment...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
What are the most diverse cities in Texas?
bogalusadailynews.com
Second arrest in Veronique Allen homicide
Christian Myers was recently extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. O’Berry said that Myers was arrested by Bogalusa Detectives on Nov. 8 for his participation in the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen. O’Berry said that as the...
Wrong way driver killed in crash on I-45 in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A wrong way driver was killed Saturday morning on the North Freeway. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-45 near North Main St. Police said the driver in a Honda Civic was going in the wrong direction on I-45 when they were hit by an SUV. The driver died at the scene.
Mattress Mack claps back at Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo for victory speech dig
The Houston icon called the Democratic judge a 'sanctimonious bully' over her 'furniture salesman' remark.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
