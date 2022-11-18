ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late ballots propel San Diego's Measure B to likely win, ending no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
(Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Late ballots appear to have led to victory for San Diego’s Measure B, an initiative on the Nov. 8 ballot that would end no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes in the city.

New results released Friday show Measure B now leads by just 3,314 votes — a slightly wider lead than it held Wednesday — after trailing by a slim margin on Election Day and for all the following week.

The estimated number of countywide ballots left to be counted had shrunk from 15,000 to 11,000 as of Friday, with the county's next and final update not expected until results are certified on Dec. 8.

It is unknown how many of those ballots are from within the city and could be cast for or against Measure B.

The measure first pulled ahead with the posting of new results Wednesday evening by the registrar, going from down about 1,000 votes to up nearly 3,000 votes.

In an emailed news release that evening, former City Councilmember Carl DeMaio, who led opposition to Measure B, said it was clear the measure would narrowly pass but that he expected a backlash.

Ending no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes would generate an estimated $80 million a year in new revenue for San Diego that could be spent on libraries, parks, firefighting and other city services.

The money would come from new monthly fees for trash pickup that would be paid by single-family households that have previously not paid anything for trash pickup beyond their property taxes.

Measure B would end San Diego's two-tiered trash system that forces businesses and owners of apartments and condos to pay private haulers to pick up their trash, while single-family homeowners pay nothing beyond their property taxes.

An analysis unveiled Aug. 15 by the city’s independent budget analyst says San Diego single-family homeowners would pay between $23 and $29 per month for trash service.

But bills won’t start coming for roughly two years. The city must first pay a consultant roughly $1 million to complete a “cost of service” study, which would determine a fee structure and how discounts might work for low-income people.

The IBA analysis says the range of $23 to $29 is based on the city‘s expectation of spending $79.2 million on trash services in the fiscal year that began July 1, which would mean annual bills of $278 for each of the 285,000 single-family homes that receive the free service.

That $278 divided by 12 months would mean monthly bills just over $23. The IBA analysis said it includes only costs for service the city “currently provides” and “the potential costs to bill and collect fee revenue.”

But monthly bills would almost certainly be somewhat higher than that range, because the analysis doesn’t account for increased service levels, such as free trash bins and more frequent recycling pickups.

The ballot measure would guarantee free trash bins, which the city does not currently provide, and new state mandates require the city to extend green waste service to all households and to pick up recycling once a week instead of once every two weeks.

In his statement earlier this week, DeMaio called the campaign supporting the measure deceptive.

“San Diego city politicians may have squeezed out a win by using a deceptive ballot title and outright false mailers claiming Measure B would provide ‘free bins at no cost,’ but I expect the floodgates of anger to open against City Hall once homeowners start receiving real bills each month for trash service,” he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

