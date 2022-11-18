The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked decidedly off to start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the entire organization had to up and move to Detroit’s Ford Field for the game after massive snowfalls shut Orchard Park down… but it was ugly to start. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills had just 12 yards passing, and top receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have a single target.

22 HOURS AGO