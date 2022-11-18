Read full article on original website
Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs: A play in three acts
The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked decidedly off to start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the entire organization had to up and move to Detroit’s Ford Field for the game after massive snowfalls shut Orchard Park down… but it was ugly to start. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills had just 12 yards passing, and top receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have a single target.
atozsports.com
Bills fans may have an issue with latest Josh Allen photo
The city of Buffalo is in the midst of a historic snowstorm. While the team treks to the airport in preparation for their upcoming matchup, the city of good neighbors has done its part. Videos have surfaced of fans helping Bills players get out of their driveways to make it...
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Sean McDermott embracing frustrated Stefon Diggs on Bills sideline is Coaching 101 (Video)
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott avoided disaster on the Bills sideline with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Losers of two games in a row, the once-revered Buffalo Bills suddenly aren’t even first place in their own division. Much of that can be pinned on quarterback Josh Allen, who had thrown four interceptions in the last two games entering Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Bills stadium blanketed in snow as Buffalo prepares for game in Detroit against Browns
The Buffalo Bills shared videos of Highmark Stadium blanketed in snow as a massive snowstorm hit Western New York. The NFL moved Sunday's game to Detroit due to the weather.
Neighbors help Bills' Josh Allen dig through the snow to get to Sunday's game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Much like Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Squirrel Winter was simply built for Buffalo winters. "The old saying in Buffalo, if you don't like the weather, wait a few minutes," Allen’s neighbor said on Sunday when 2 On Your Side’s Julianne Pelusi asked him how Allen handled the record-breaking snowfall that hit Orchard Park over the weekend.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Buffalo Bills were trying like heck to get players to Detroit, #BillsMafia shoveled them out
Buffalo Bills tight end Quintin Morris said what many teammates were probably thinking. “I’m very interested to see how we getting to Detroit,” Morris tweeted on Friday night. Considering how much snow has hit Buffalo, it was a valid statement. Orchard Park, the home of Highmark Stadium, has...
What uniforms the Bills, Browns will wear in Week 11
Here’s what uniforms the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will wear during the Week 11 contest at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills vs. Browns: Josh Allen Moves Off Injury Report
How to fix the Buffalo Bills? It starts with a who's who regarding Friday's practice participation ahead of Sunday's "home game'' against the Cleveland Browns.
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns
DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
Sporting News
Who is Squirrel Winter? Meet Bills fan who helped clear Josh Allen's driveway ahead of Browns game
There aren't many fanbases that compare to Bills Mafia, particularly when it comes to what they will do for their team. One such Bills fan has made headlines for helping out Buffalo's most essential player. During the Bills' Week 11 contest against the Browns, CBS broadcasters Andrew Catalon and James...
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Bills strike late after struggling in first half vs. Cleveland Browns
DETROIT — Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a 5-yard touchdown that capped an 11-play. 78-yard drive to give the Buffalo Bills a 13-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns at the half. It was the first time that Allen had targeted Diggs through the course of the half.
Top photos from the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11:
Yardbarker
Where to Watch: Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in Week 11
In a different setup than usual, two teams are going to play a road game at a neutral site today. The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both in Detroit to play their week 11 matchup after snow forced the game to be moved from Buffalo. What once looked like...
Yardbarker
Browns-Bills game could be delayed Sunday if snow affects Buffalo's travel
It appears there are options if the Buffalo Bills can't travel on Saturday afternoon, as planned, for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported earlier on Friday there were concerns the snowstorm that forced the league to relocate Sunday's 1 p.m. ET clash between 3-6 Cleveland and 6-3 Buffalo to Detroit could keep the Bills in western New York through at least Saturday evening.
