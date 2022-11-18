ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy