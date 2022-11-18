Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Seniors at Las Vegas mobile home park receive Thanksgiving meals
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s an update to a story we first brought to you back in September. Residents living in the Royal Mobile Home Park in the northeast valley were having a hard time accessing food and turned to 8 News Now for help. After the original story...
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Appears to Be Planning a New Paradise Location
Raising Cane’s may be opening another restaurant near Sunset Park
Soul food on the menu at Jerry’s Down Home Kitchen in North Las Vegas
Three years in culinary school and nearly 30 years in Las Vegas resort kitchens has brought Jerry Durr to fulfilling his dream: Jerry's Down Home Kitchen.
Goodwill of Southern Nevada opens new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Goodwill of Southern Nevada will host a grand opening of its new store on Las Vegas Boulevard Friday morning and it there will be some good deals. Goodwill’s 17th retail store and donation center will be located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Blvd. near Robindale Road. According to the National Association […]
Pet of the week: Jimmy Choo
Meet Jimmy Choo! He's a five-week-old kitten looking for his forever home in Las Vegas. His rescuers at Community Cat Angels found him in the streets of Las Vegas all alone.
Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
Ferraro’s To Celebrate 37-Year Anniversary With Exclusive Dining Offer, Nov. 25-27
Pictured L to R: Owners Gino and Rosalba Ferraro; Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S TO CELEBRATE 37-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH EXCLUSIVE DINING. OFFER, FRIDAY, NOV. 25 THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 27. Ferraro’s Ristorante invites guests to celebrate its 37-year anniversary with an exclusive dining offer...
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
Take in the sights at Ethel M’s lit cactus garden in the Las Vegas Valley
Indulge in fine chocolates while you stroll Ethel M’s botanical cactus garden, currently shining bright with more than a million Christmas lights. A $1 fee will be collected upon entry to benefit Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. 2 Cactus Garden, 702.435.2608.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening at Resorts World Las Vegas
The 100-foot-tall Enchant holiday tree will be lit at a private ceremony with local CEOs and leaders before the public at Resorts World Las Vegas.
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
Forever Home Friday: Meet Sasha
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Kelsey Pizzi from The Animal Foundation joins us now with Sasha!
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas. The Spring Mountain High School football team will have a game with Pahranagat Valley High School on November 21, 2022, 09:00:00.
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in
Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird...
Retired Henderson police chief passes away
Retired Henderson Police Chief Michael Mayberry who served as the chief from 1999 to 2005 has passed away.
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.
Coming Soon: New Apartment Complex shareDowntown Announces Pre-Lease Special
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas. After success in...
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
