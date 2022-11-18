ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs place former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5zzM_0jGUTKmZ00
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is expected to miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman is recovering from an abdomen injury and an illness. The Chiefs placed Hardman on injured reserve on Nov. 17.

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Mecole Hardman has 25 receptions for 297 yards this season. He has four receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver had scored touchdowns in three consecutive games before missing the Jacksonville game.

The Chiefs, who are 7-2 and have the best record in the AFC, are thin at wide receiver right now. Kansas City receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has a concussion and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been limited in practice this week.

Hardman, who is in a contract year, could return for Kansas City’s Dec. 18 game against the Houston Texans. Kansas City announced they were placing Hardman on injured reserve via Twitter:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado, Deion Sanders rumored to have been in contact

With just one game remaining on the year, the Colorado Buffaloes’ coaching search should go into full force quickly. Which direction will Rick George decide to go? Does he pluck a veteran guy or a first-year head coach? One candidate we discussed was Deion Sanders, and the current Jackson State HC has an impressive resume. And, as it turns out, it appears that the Buffs have at least made contact with Sanders regarding the vacancy, per Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampede. Rumor has it there has indeed been contact between both parties. Sanders also appeared on a 60 Minutes interview and was asked if he would...
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown

The Raiders had fun on Sunday for the first time in weeks after they beat the Broncos in Denver. After the game, quarterback Derek Carr kept the good times rolling. He offered a hilarious Twitter retort to an ex-teammate who supplied the Raiders with plenty of bad vibes during his short tenure. Carr responded to a tweet from ex-All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who signed with the Raiders in 2019 but was waived by the team before he played a game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal

There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal. I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing teams, coaches in Week 12 of college football

A lot of people counted out the Oregon Ducks after their loss to the Washington Huskies a couple of weeks ago. They were knocked out of the College Football Playoff race, and starting quarterback and offensive leader Bo Nix was potentially sidelined with an ankle injury that threw his immediate future into question. The Ducks proved a lot of people wrong over the weekend, defeating No. 10 Utah in thrill fashion at Autzen Stadium, keeping their Pac-12 Championship hopes alive and setting up an intense regular-season finale against the Oregon State Beavers this weekend. That stellar play was recognized by well-respected ESPN...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy