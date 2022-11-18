Chiefs place former Georgia WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is expected to miss the next four games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardman is recovering from an abdomen injury and an illness. The Chiefs placed Hardman on injured reserve on Nov. 17.

Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Mecole Hardman has 25 receptions for 297 yards this season. He has four receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The fourth-year receiver had scored touchdowns in three consecutive games before missing the Jacksonville game.

The Chiefs, who are 7-2 and have the best record in the AFC, are thin at wide receiver right now. Kansas City receiver Juju Smith-Schuster has a concussion and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Additionally, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been limited in practice this week.

Hardman, who is in a contract year, could return for Kansas City’s Dec. 18 game against the Houston Texans. Kansas City announced they were placing Hardman on injured reserve via Twitter: