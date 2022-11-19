Read full article on original website
Clinical Outcomes in COVID-19 and Gynecologic Cancer Patients
It is unknown how COVID-19 infection would affect patients with gynecologic cancers. Researchers set out to document the clinical pathways, treatment modifications, and short-term clinical outcomes of COVID-19 co-infected patients undergoing gynecologic oncology in the United States. The COVID-19 and Gynecologic Cancer Registry was established by the Society of Gynecologic Oncology to record the clinical histories of women with gynecologic cancers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Factors associated with hospitalization and mortality in the first 30 days after a diagnosis of COVID-19 were analyzed using logistic regression models.
Predictors of Rehospitalization Among Young Patients With Lupus
Young adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) on Medicare are more likely to be readmitted to the hospital. within 30 days compared to age-matched controls without SLE, explains Christie M. Bartels, MD, MS. “However, factors increasing readmission risk for younger patients are unclear. Given patients with lupus are younger than those with other high readmission risk conditions like heart failure or COPD, their elevated risk is overlooked.”
ENT-01 reduces rates of constipation in patients with Parkinson’s disease
1. In comparison to placebo, ENT-01 increased rates of complete spontaneous bowel movements per week for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). 2. No serious adverse events occurred with the use of ENT-01 and the most commonly reported adverse effect was nausea. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Non-motor...
Very low-fat diet may be associated with increased glaucoma risk
1. In a secondary analysis of a large, randomized low-fat dietary modification trial in middle-aged women, there was no significant difference in primary open-angle glaucoma incidence between the low-fat diet and control groups. 2. Subjects within the dietary modification trial in the lowest quartile of fat consumption had significantly higher...
Positive Long-Term Bariatric Surgery Outcomes in Teens
Significant and sustained reductions in weight and comorbidities are seen more than a decade after metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) in adolescent patients, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons. Nestor de la Cruz-Muñoz, Jr, MD, and colleagues examined body weight, comorbidity status, social/physical function status, and long-term complications 10-18 years after MBS. The analysis included 96 patients who completed surgery at age 21 or younger. At follow-up (mean, 14.2 years), postoperative mean total body weight decreased by 32% for Roux-en-Y gastric bypass and 22.5% for laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding. Patients with pre-MBS hyperlipidemia (14.6%), asthma (10.4%), and diabetes/hyperglycemia (5.2%) reported 100% remission at follow-up (P<0.05 for all). Decreases in hypertension, sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease,
Development of Combination Therapies for Biliary Tract Cancers: A Rational Approach
A rare group of gastrointestinal malignancies with a significant morbidity and death rate are biliary tract tumors. Most patients arrive with a locally progressed or metastatic illness that is incurable. It was possible to directly benefit from the pathophysiology of biliary tract cancer, and as a result, chemotherapy, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and combination therapies were used as both standard-of-care and experimental therapies.
What PROMIS Scores are Associated with Severe Disability Following Cervical Spine Surgery?
The goal of this study was to determine an appropriate mapping between the Neck Disability Index (NDI) and Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) Pain Interference (PI). Patients undergoing cervical spine surgery may need help to make sense of the NIH PROMIS scores, a global outcome metric with unclear clinical implications. Therefore, researchers established a formula for converting scores on a disease-specific legacy instrument (NDI) to PROMIS PI to ascertain the degree to which the two instruments are correlated and provide criteria for what constitutes a minimal and substantial impairment. Participants were adults who had surgery on their cervical spine at a single institution between 2016 and 2018. No patients who were scheduled to have surgery for trauma-related instability were considered. Information gathered via preoperative questionnaires included patient demographics, the patient’s presenting complaint (such as radiculopathy, myelopathy, or myeloradiculopathy), and procedural details. Patients were included in the study if they had filled out both the NDI and the PROMIS PI, and then correlation and regression analyses were conducted. The study included 196 patients who met all of the requirements. Ages ranged from 56.9±12.9 years on average. There was a correlation between the 2 measures, with a mean NDI of 68.6±38 and a mean PROMIS PI of 60.9±7.3. When comparing the PROMIS PI to the NDI, there was a significant positive correlation (r=0.76, P<0.001). The following formula was derived from linear regression analysis: PROMIS PI=51.042+0.289*NDI(R2=0.57). Investigators conducted a regression study to facilitate the translation of PROMIS PI scores into NDI. Their findings confirmed prior research findings, demonstrating a significant correlation between PROMIS PI and NDI. Significant impairment (NDI=50) was associated with a PROMIS PI score of 66 or higher, while minor relative impairment (NDI=28) was associated with a score of 59 or lower. As PROMIS reporting becomes increasingly commonplace in the scientific literature, these findings will serve as a valuable reference point.
Ceftriaxone use is not associated with increased free bilirubin in term neonates with sepsis
1. In a prospective study of term neonates with sepsis and resolving unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia, ceftriaxone administration did not result in increased free bilirubin levels. 2. Intramuscular ceftriaxone administered in the outpatient setting may be a valuable tool to facilitate earlier hospital discharge for term neonates completing an antibiotic course. Evidence...
Characterization of negative outcomes associated with same-day cancellation of cancer surgeries
1. This retrospective study found that patients who experienced a same-day cancellation of their cancer surgery had significantly higher wait times and healthcare cost when compared to patients without a prior history of cancellation. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cancer surgery cancellation can have negative consequences for all parties involved,...
Evaluating Optimal Scene Time Interval for Cardiac Arrest
For a study, researchers sought to create a cardiac arrest prediction model utilizing deep learning (CAPD) and to test the system by assessing how the prognosis of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest patients changes as scene time intervals (STI) rise. Using information from the National Emergency Center’s smart advanced life support experiment,...
Higher doses of vitamin K at birth may decrease vitamin K deficiency in very preterm infants
1. In a randomized controlled trial comparing prophylactic vitamin K doses in 75 very preterm or very low birthweight infants, those receiving 1 mg intramuscular vitamin K at birth had significantly lower rates of vitamin K deficiency 28 days than those receiving 0.3 mg. 2. No significant difference was found...
Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV
Concerns over high cases of two common respiratory viruses have doctors encouraging vaccinations and precautionary measures leading into the holiday season. Doctors are blaming high case rates on “immunity debt.” RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is especially affecting children. It’s highly contagious through close contact and there is no vaccine. Symptoms of RSV can include […] The post Holiday travel could prolong respiratory disease outbreaks of flu, RSV appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Biomarkers May ID Rheumatoid Arthritis With & Without Active Disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) with and without active disease, according to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Arduino A. Mangoni, PhD, and Angelo Zinellu, PhD, conducted a systematic review of studies comparing NLR and PLR values between patients with RA with and without active.
Olpasiran significantly reduces lipoprotein(a) levels in patients with cardiovascular disease
1. Olpasiran significantly and substantially reduced lipoprotein(a) concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. 2. Olpasiran reduced low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol concentration in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Elevated lipoprotein(a) concentrations have been associated with an increased...
Guidance Provided for Identifying, Managing CP in Primary Care
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical report issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy for Cerebral Palsy and Developmental Medicine, published online Nov. 21 in Pediatrics, recommendations are presented for identifying and managing cerebral palsy (CP). Garey Noritz, M.D., from the...
Disparities Seen in Treatment of Middle Ear Infections in U.S. Children
MONDAY, Nov. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment...
Assessment of an HCV Screening Education Intervention in Primary Care
Patient outcomes for Hepatitis C (HCV) has dramatically improved thanks to increased screening efforts and the advent of potent antiviral medications. However, many Americans are assumed to be living with HCV without knowing it. Therefore, adults living with HCV must have access to effective screening strategies and a coordinated care system.
Thankful for the Great Honor of Being a Doctor
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, doctors have seen many bad things and experienced burnout like never before. We have seen unprecedented numbers of patients, as well as colleagues, die. The whole medical landscape and the way we practice medicine has changed, from requiring COVID testing before simple procedures to mask wearing and keeping our patients physically distanced. We were forced to learn about a new pathogen while having no tools to fight it and, at the same time, being essentially thrown under the bus by our political leaders.
Primary Treatment for Stages II–IV LGSOC Women: Relapse and Survival Factors
The goal of this research was to characterize a population of patients who were treated with low-grade serous ovarian/peritoneal carcinoma (LGSOC) at a modern primary care facility, with an emphasis on recurrence and disease-free survival factors. Participants included 99 women with stage II-IV ovarian or peritoneal LGSOC who had undergone cytoreductive surgery and either platinum/taxane chemotherapy followed by aromatase inhibitor maintenance therapy or aromatase inhibitor monotherapy for primary treatment and for whom clinical data was available. Clinico-demographic characteristics were described using descriptive statistics. Survival rates and progression-free intervals were compared between subgroups.
Variants Effect in LGP2 on MDA5-mediated Activation on Hepatitis D Virus Replication
Retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I), melanoma differentiation-associated protein 5 (MDA5), and laboratory of genetics and physiology 2 (LGP2) are RIG-I-like receptors (RLRs), which detect viral RNA to activate the antiviral interferon (IFN) response. LGP2 modifies RIG-I and MDA5 signaling since it is unable to initiate the IFN response on its own. MDA5 detects HDV, a tiny RNA virus that causes the most severe kind of viral hepatitis. Uncertainty surrounds the mechanism behind IFN induction and its impact on HDV replication. For a study, researchers sought to clarify how LGP2 and its therapeutically useful variations function in these processes.
