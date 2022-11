Melissa deVita, BSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Operations shares that the district recently released its Demographic and Enrollment Study, which addresses enrollment, demographic trends in our community, and what the district can expect in the years to come. Shannon Bingham, the demographic consultant from Western Demographics who was contracted to do this work, discusses housing growth and cost, birth rates in the area, historical enrollment, and other factors that explain the past and predict the future of enrollment levels. Bingham also shares key findings and next steps to address challenges related to declining enrollment and changing demographics. This information was previously shared with BSD School Board Directors and the general community during a study session at the October 6, 2022, regular school board meeting.

