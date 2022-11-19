ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA.com

Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location

Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure

Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey

DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
DOWNEY, CA
localemagazine.com

Stay the Night and See the Lights This Winter at These 6 Newport Beach Hotels

‘Tis the Season to Plan a Festive California Vacation!. Let the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade serve as a reason to book a holiday-inspired vacation in Newport Beach. Enjoy various festive events, shop for last-minute holiday gifts, explore delicious winter menus and much more. There is no better place to spend the holidays than in this beautiful oceanfront town!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
iheart.com

Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor

There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ladowntownnews.com

LA Mission brings Thanksgiving celebration to Skid Row

As one of the largest providers of services to the homeless in the country, the Los Angeles Mission is dedicated to bringing hot food and other necessities to individuals and families currently living on Skid Row each holiday season. For this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, the LA Mission will provide over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4

So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels  By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times  The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 6 Best Tacos In Palms

Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
LOS ANGELES, CA

