There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO