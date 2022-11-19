Read full article on original website
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Best Things To Do This Thanksgiving Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 21 - 24
Prep for Thankgiving by watching an improvised comedy/dinner party. Pre-burn calories by running a turkey trot for a good cause. Watch The Flaming Lips live. Ice skate in downtown L.A.
KTLA.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mastro’s new location
Mastro’s executive chef Walter Mayen joined us live with a taste preview of what they will be serving for Thanksgiving. The sophisticated steakhouse recently opened a new location in downtown Los Angeles and will be opening Thanksgiving day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. To book a reservation or...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Huntington Park announces World Cup street closure
Pacific Blvd. will be closed in Huntington Park for the World Cup soccer match between Mexico and Poland Tuesday.The city will close Pacific Blvd. to all vehicle traffic between Florence and Gage avenues during and after the game.The Mexico-Poland game is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Pacific Time. All businesses will remain open for regular hours. Sidewalks will be unaffected.The closure affects three blocks, approximately a quarter-mile long.The area will be monitored by police personnel and will be reopened once celebrations have dispersed, according to the city.
thedowneypatriot.com
Mariachi Divas Christmas show returns to Downey
DOWNEY — The Grammy Award winning Mariachi Divas are bringing their popular, high-energy Christmas concert to the Downey Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm. The Divas are local favorites, having twice sold-out previous concerts at the Downey Theatre. Band leader Cindy Shea, a classically trained world-class trumpet...
You need to earn this much to buy a home in L.A.
It will surprise no one that it can cost an arm and a leg to purchase a home in a pricey town like Los Angeles. But what may shock you is how much you need to earn annually to make home buying work. An analysis from the real estate site Redfin finds that would-be homeowners […]
localemagazine.com
Stay the Night and See the Lights This Winter at These 6 Newport Beach Hotels
‘Tis the Season to Plan a Festive California Vacation!. Let the 114th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade serve as a reason to book a holiday-inspired vacation in Newport Beach. Enjoy various festive events, shop for last-minute holiday gifts, explore delicious winter menus and much more. There is no better place to spend the holidays than in this beautiful oceanfront town!
Just 13% of LA and OC residents can afford to buy a home, analysis shows
Mortgage interest rates more than doubled over the last 12 months, slowing the housing market. Typical SoCal prices are down about 8% from their peak, but still up about 2% from last year, data show.
nomadlawyer.org
Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
iheart.com
Hot Dog Vendor Stabbed In Turf War With Another Hot Dog Vendor
There were no weiners when two hot dog vendors got into a turf war outside of Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Police were called to a brawl involving 10 to 15 people, which started when hot dog vendors from Los Angeles set up in areas usually used by San Diego hot dog vendors. In the midst of the fight, one man was stabbed in the back and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and 12-year-old Yoni Yanes was taken into custody for the stabbing. Multiple people had to be treated for injuries at the scene; while they were being treated, people were still buying and eating hot dogs.
Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards
2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Lauren Jauregui attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)
ladowntownnews.com
LA Mission brings Thanksgiving celebration to Skid Row
As one of the largest providers of services to the homeless in the country, the Los Angeles Mission is dedicated to bringing hot food and other necessities to individuals and families currently living on Skid Row each holiday season. For this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, the LA Mission will provide over...
After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4
So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now
Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
HipHopDX.com
Roddy Ricch Literally Feeds The Streets Buying Groceries For L.A. Residents
Los Angeles, CA - Roddy Ricch took the title of his Feed Tha Streets mixtape series literally earlier this week, giving back to some Los Angeles residents by paying for their groceries. The Compton native got on the loudspeaker of an L.A. grocery store and surprised customers by letting them...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
foxla.com
Krispy Kreme introduces holiday doughnuts which will launch day after Thanksgiving
LOS ANGELES - You might still be planning for Thanksgiving but Krispy Kreme is already planning for Christmas by rolling out new holiday doughnut flavors starting the day after turkey day. The new festive flavors take inspiration from everyone’s favorite holiday cookies. Better yet, the flavors are "approved by the...
The 6 Best Tacos In Palms
Welcome to Palms, a relatively calm neighborhood that keeps a low profile under the smoggy armpit of the 405 and 10 interchanges. Even while the culinary pearls of Palms are often recognized, if not at times deemed world-famous, the neighborhood still exists somehow under the radar in one of L.A.’s busiest regions.
foxla.com
Elton John concert attack: Los Angeles couple beaten at Dodger Stadium
LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one person in connection with the brutal beating of a Los Angeles couple in their 60s by a group of people following an Elton John concert at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest but...
